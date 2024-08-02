Guram Kutateladze motivated to rebound at UFC on ABC 7 after 'tough pill to swallow'

.

ABU DHABI – [autotag]Guram Kutateladze[/autotag] has shown off his skills in the octagon, but the results haven't translated.

Kutateladze (12-4 MMA, 1-2 UFC) will look to snap a two-fight losing skid when he takes on debuting Jordan Vucenic (13-2 MMA, 0-0 UFC) in Saturday's UFC on ABC 7 (ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+) prelims at Etihad Arena.

After defeating current top lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot in his UFC debut, Kutateladze was edged out by Damir Ismagulov, then finished late in a come-from-behind win by Elves Brener.

"It was tough fights, but once again, it's the fight game," Kutateladze told MMA Junkie. "That's how it works. Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn, and that's what we did. I talked with the team. I spoke with close and near friends of mine. I did my homework. I did work on mistakes.

"We did some adjustments and improved our game. Not only athletic, not only practical, but also mental and psychological, too. That's a tough pill to swallow, but that's what we do. That's life, and I've been hit much harder from life than any cage fight."

Kutateladze takes on former Cage Warriors champion Vucenic, who's past five wins have come by submission. However, Kutateladze is confident he beats him everywhere.

"He's quite an all-around fighter," Kutateladze said. "He has good standup, good jiu-jitsu, but in my opinion, I have a higher level of striking, a higher level of jiu-jitsu and wrestling than my opponent. So, I believe in myself, and I believe in my skills that wherever the fight is going to be, I'm going to be ready for it."

