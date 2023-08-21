GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:GUOCO) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.02

The board of GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:GUOCO) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of November, with investors receiving MYR0.02 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.9%, which is below the average for the industry.

GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 10.4% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 35% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The last annual payment of MYR0.02 was flat on the annual payment from10 years ago. The dividend has seen some fluctuations in the past, so even though the dividend was raised this year, we should remember that it has been cut in the past.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 10% per annum. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 2 warning signs for GuocoLand (Malaysia) Berhad that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

