Gunther Motor Company Sponsors 'Heroes: A Benefit Concert for the Blind'

Gunther Motor Company donated $10,000 to The Lighthouse of Broward to support their Annual Dining in the Dark gala.

Featured Image for Gunther Motor Company

Featured Image for Gunther Motor Company

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Heroes: A Benefit Concert for the Blind and Visually Impaired Community" will be hosted by American Heritage School on May 6, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The 1980s-themed event will take place in the main theater at 12200 W Broward Blvd., Plantation, FL, 33325, featuring performances by Bon Jovi and Journey tribute bands.

Lighthouse of Broward is the only private nonprofit organization in Broward County that provides comprehensive educational, rehabilitation, and counseling services to blind and visually impaired children and adults, including babies and seniors with vision loss.

"It is a privilege to participate in this event and support the Lighthouse of Broward's services to 2,590 blind and visually impaired babies to seniors in Broward County," said Joe Gunther, owner of Gunther Motor Company.

Please contact Lighthouse of Broward or any Gunther Motor Company dealership for tickets and information on providing your support.

Gunther Motor Company Donation Details:

Since 2019, the Gunther Motor Company Community Cares Initiative has made the following donations:

$60,000 - Wounded Warrior Project

$50,000 - Samaritan's Purse via National Christian Foundation (Hurricane Ian relief)

$50,000 - Volunteer Florida (Hurricane Ian relief)

$10,000 - The Lighthouse of Broward

$5,000 - Daytona Beach Fire Department

$5,000 - City of New Smyrna Beach

$5,000 - The Lighthouse of Broward

$5,000 - Coconut Creek Police Department

About Gunther Motor Company

Gunther Motor Company is a family-owned and operated automotive group with car dealerships throughout South Florida. With over 50 years in the industry, Gunther Motor Company prides itself on being a significant employer and reliable fixture in the community that provides attentive service and a family-friendly environment.

Story continues

Contact Information:

Giovanni Velez

Marketing Director

gvelez@iman.agency

(954) 510 4809



Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



