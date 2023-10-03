Gunshots reported in Bangkok luxury mall

Breaking News image

There have been reports of gunshots at a luxury mall in Bangkok's city centre, Thai police say.

Police told the BBC they were heading to the Siam Paragon mall and could not yet confirm if there were any injuries.

Locals on social media had reported an active shooter situation - a detail authorities have yet to comment on.

Footage on social media earlier showed shoppers running out of the mall, which has since reportedly shut all of its entrances.

People have also posted videos online which appeared to be taken from inside the shopping centre. In one video, four loud noises which sound like gunshots can be clearly heard in the busy mall.

Witnesses have also reported online that they had taken to hiding inside shops and bathrooms.

The nearby Siam metro station has also been closed, local media report.

