Gunshots fired, 2 injured as suspects storm N.E. Calgary home during break-in

Calgary police are investigating a break-in and shooting that occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning in the community of Abbeydale.

Officials says multiple suspects are believed to have broken into a northeast Calgary residence in the 800 block of Abbotsford Drive N.E. around 4:05 a.m. on Nov. 11, according to a police release.

Five adults and two children were in the residence at the time. Police say two adults sustained "significant injuries," requiring treatment in hospital. The two children and other adults were not injured.

Police say the suspects assaulted two of the adults, demanding money and other items before fleeing.

Multiple gunshots were fired outside of the residence, which police say struck neighbouring homes as suspects left the residence.

Investigators believe there were three or four suspects involved, and they were carrying guns and wearing masks.

Some of the suspects are believed to have left the scene on foot, while others left in a red truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234, or contacting Crime Stoppers.