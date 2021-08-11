Gunshot victim in critical condition after arriving in car at Fort Worth hospital

A person was in critical condition Wednesday morning after being shot and driven to a local hospital in a private vehicle, Fort Worth police said.

Police are investigating the motive for the shooting and trying to determine the location where the incident occurred.

Fort Worth police responded to the wounded person at John Peter Smith Hospital, 1575 S. Main St., just before 5;30 a.m. Wednesday.

A police call log stated that a person had just arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Gun violence detectives were notified and they are investigating.