Gunshot Detection System Market Size Report ($4.32 Billion by 2025) with 22.6% CAGR – Comprehensive Analysis by The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners
·6 min read
The Insight Partners
The Insight Partners

The global gunshot detection system market growth in fuelled by increase in smart city to expedite gunshot detection systems, integrated with video surveillance and reducing casualties from enemy gunfire in war zones.

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “Gunshot Detection System Market Size, Share, Growth and Global Forecasts to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product Type (Indoor and Outdoor); Installation (Fixed Installation, Wearable Installation, and Vehicle Mounted Installation) and Application (Military and Law Enforcement)”, the global gunshot detection system market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% during 2018–2025, it was valued at USD 0.850 billion in 2017 to reach USD 4.32 billion by 2025.


Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000916


Global Gunshot Detection System Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in

USD 0.850 Billion in 2017

Market Size Value by

USD 4.32 Billion by 2025

Growth rate

CAGR of 22.6% from 2018 to 2025

Forecast Period

2018-2025

Base Year

2018

No. of Pages

122

No. of Tables

16

No. of Charts & Figures

58

Historical data available

Yes

Segments covered

Product Type; Installation and Application

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope

US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends


Gunshot Detection System Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ShotSpotter, Shooter Detection Systems LLC, V5 Systems, AmberBox, Inc., Safety Dynamics Inc., and QinetiQ North America, are among the leading players profiled in the Gunshot Detection System Market report. Several other essential market players were analyzed for a holistic view of the market and its ecosystem. The report provides detailed market insights, which help the key players strategize their growth. A few developments under Gunshot Detection System Market are mentioned below:

In 2018, Stanley Security is a manufacturer of varied security solutions to cater large number of industries is entered into a partnership with the Shooter Detection Systems LLC. Now, Stanley Security is permitted to officially sell, deploy and service the SDS products and services. The Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System detects gunshots immediately and at the same time alerts the residents of building within one second and zero errors.

In 2016, Rheinmetall AG unveiled new Lynx infantry fighting vehicle. Four core capabilities characterize the Lynx infantry fighting vehicle are firepower, force protection, situational awareness and mobility. Laser warning sensors and the Acoustic Sniper Locating System (ASLS) form a part of the sensor suite for situational awareness.


Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPTE100000916


Increase in Smart City to Expedite Gunshot detection systems, Provide Lucrative Opportunities for Global Gunshot Detection System Market Growth during (2018-2025)

Gunshot detection system is used by urban safety & security agencies to improve core city services. Cities are turning to smart city with installation of numerous security and innovative features that improve and maintain a high quality of life and livability for citizens. These systems can be installed as a standalone device and discretely located on rooftops & other out of sight areas. The gunshot detection system is now being a part of the developing smart cities around the world. Smart city solutions include novel technologies that help improve quality of life for citizens. The smart city solutions include gunshot detection, efficient waste removal, and smart streetlights including many others. Shotspotter, one of the leading players in gunshot detection systems can also include in sensors installed in GE’s smart streetlights which is the initiative to develop smart cities across the globe. Thus, increase in initiative to construct smart cities worldwide is expected to generate ample opportunity for industry players in gunshot detection system market.

North America region includes the U.S., Canada and Mexico, US being highly security concern nation acquire major market share. Further, due to few gunfire incidences in past, law enforcement department have doubled the amount of public CCTV cameras and deployment of gunfire tracking devices that can provide police with real-time shooting locations is creating new opportunities for companies to market gunshot detection system across Canada. As per Small Arms Survey 2018 report, the number of firearms in the U.S. vary from around 120.5 firearms for every 100 residents. Further, as per ShotSpotter National Gunfire Index, there were around 86,665 gunfire incidents in 2017 across 87 cities in the U.S. The index also states that there is a decline in the number of gunfire incidents from 2016 to 2017. The government is allocating funds and emphasizing on deployment of gunshot detection systems. For instance, in May 2018, Chicago law enforcement department signed a contract with ShotSpotter to expand its coverage area of gunshot detection solutions. Also, in April 2018, ShotSpotter expanded its gunshot detection installation in Fresno, California. Furthermore, the company signed an agreement with Verizon to bring its gunshot detection solution to cities by utilizing Verizon's Light Sensory Network deployed on streetlights.


Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPTE100000916


Gunshot Detection System Market: Industry Overview

The Gunshot Detection System Market has been segmented based on Product type, installation and Application. In terms of Product type, the Gunshot Detection System Market is bifurcated Indoor and outdoor. Based on installation, the Gunshot Detection System Market is segmented into Fixed installation, Wearable Installation, and vehicle Mounted installation. Based on Application, the Gunshot Detection System Market is bifurcated into Military and Law enforcement.

The revenue generated from the market for gunshot detection system is uneven for different regions. For instance, the North America region is estimated to hold the major revenue share. The U.S. is dominating the market globally by holding more than 50% of the total market share. North America is followed by MEA region. Majority of the growth in MEA region is from developed economies such as Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, and Afghanistan among others. However, minimal growth has been noticed in the African region, apart from South Africa. The market in Europe and APAC is correspondingly showing growth, with increasing government budgets for defense as well as security. This growth is further attributed to the increasing threat from terrorism. SAM region acquires a very low market share due to presence of several underdeveloped as well as developing economies with low government budgets for law enforcement and public security.


Buy Premium Copy of Gunshot Detection System Market Growth Report (2018-2025) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000916



Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Global Thermo Gun Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Contact, Non-Contact); Application (Hospitals, Clinic, Homecare, Other)

Global Gun Silencer Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Rifles, Pistols, Rimfire, Others); Application (Military, Commercial) and Geography

Global Air Gun Market Size to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Rifle and Pistol); Ammunition Type (Airgun Pellets, Airgun BBs, Big Bore Pellets, Hunting Pellets, Cleaning Pellets, Others); Accessories (Scopes, Sights, Mounts, Binoculars, Compressors, Others)

Global Sports Gun Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by; Type (Rifle, Shotgun, Handguns and Others); Metal Type (Copper, Tin and Zinc); and Application (Competitive Shooting, Recreation and Others)

Global Electron Gun Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (4.5V, 6.3V, 6.7V); Application (Cathode Ray Tubes, Welding, Metal Coating, 3D Metal Printers, Metal Powder Production, Vacuum Furnaces, Others) and Geography



About Us:
The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:
If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/gunshot-detection-system-market


Latest Stories

  • Airbus and Qatar Airways settle bitter A350 jet row

    Airbus and Qatar Airways have settled a dispute over grounded A350 jets, the companies said on Wednesday, averting a potentially damaging UK court trial after a blistering 18-month feud that tore the lid off the global jet market. The "amicable and mutually agreeable settlement" ends a $2 billion row over surface damage on the long-haul jets. The spat led to the withdrawal of billions of dollars' worth of jet deals by Airbus and prompted Qatar to increase purchases from Boeing.

  • Bulgaria begins work on Serbia gas link, sees operations by year-end

    Bulgaria began construction on Wednesday of a long-delayed natural gas link with neighbouring Serbia that will allow flows of non-Russian gas to Belgrade and boost the security of supplies in southeastern Europe. After Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in the wake of the war in Ukraine, European countries have been looking for alternative suppliers and have been pursuing energy cooperation more actively. The 170-kilometre (106 mile) gas pipeline, which will run from the Bulgarian town of Novi Iskar to Nis in Serbia, is expected to be operational by the end of the year, Bulgarian Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said.

  • Loblaw is ending its price freeze on No Name products

    "The more-than-three-month price freeze ends January 31 — but we're not done," a Loblaw spokesperson said.

  • Dutch, Japanese curbs on chip equipment to China may not be tough enough -industry group

    A chip industry group is warning that if U.S. allies do not adopt curbs on semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China that are comparable to U.S. controls, they will not be effective. The warning came after news of an agreement by the Netherlands and Japan to curb chipmaking exports to China to align with rules the Biden Administration imposed in October. SEMI, which represents the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing supply chain, said it had a shared interest in strengthening U.S. national security and welcomed the agreement with Japan and the Netherlands.

  • Who Gained and Who Lost From India’s Federal Budget

    (Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government delivered India’s annual budget on Wednesday that laid out a slew of measures to bolster infrastructure for creating more jobs and attract investment ahead of next year’s national election.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Plenty of Americans Are Drinking Bleach, Still for Sale on AmazonNational Archives Releases Records Tied to

  • Shell Profits: Why Are They Still So High When We're In An Energy Crisis?

    The energy giant confirmed profits worth £68.1 billion for 2022.

  • 'Party is over': Hapag Lloyd CEO says freight rates to keep declining

    Container freight rates will keep declining in the current realignment of shipping demand and supply, said the chief executive of Germany's liner Hapag Lloyd, the world's number five by transport capacity. However, he expects freight rates will not fall below costs, which were being kept high by expensive charter rates, high fuel costs and the need to adjust fleets to running on low carbon fuel. At the same time, Hapag Lloyd expects to receive a series of new ships it ordered in recent years, including some giant 23,600 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU) vessels.

  • Bulgaria and Serbia diversify energy supplies

    The 85.5 million-euro ($93.2 million) project is one of several planned gas interconnectors that would give eastern European Union members and countries hoping to join the 27-nation bloc access to the global gas market. The 170-kilometer (106-mile) conduit, which the EU is mostly funding, will run from the Bulgarian city of Novi Iskar to Nis in southern Serbia. The pipeline extension is intended to bring gas from Azerbaijan through a new pipeline system that ends in Italy and to give Serbia access to ports in Greece that are importing liquefied natural gas, or LNG.

  • As Tesla ignites an EV price war, suppliers brace for Musk seeking givebacks

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Tesla Inc suppliers are bracing for pressure from Chief Executive Elon Musk and his team to cut their prices further after the electric car leader aggressively slashed vehicle prices in a slowing economy, industry officials who work with the automaker and its suppliers said. The suppliers saw as ominous last month's comments by Tesla Chief Financial Officer Zach Kirkhorn that the carmaker was "attacking every other area of cost" including the supply chain, and would work closely with suppliers. During Tesla's earnings conference call last week, Musk said a recession could lead to "meaningful decreases" in almost all its input costs.

  • UAE's Mubadala drops out of bidding for Brazil's BP Bunge Bioenergia -source

    UAE state investor Mubadala Capital LLC has dropped out of the process to buy Brazilian sugar and ethanol firm BP Bunge Bioenergia, a source with knowledge of the matter said. A joint venture between BP Plc and Bunge Ltd, BP may decide to buy out its partner, the source added. Mubadala dropped out after concluding talks to acquire another Brazilian ethanol company, Atvos.

  • Rivian announces plans to layoff 840 workers amid EV price wars

    Yahoo Finance automotive reporter Pras Subramanian explains Rivian's recent round of layoffs amid pressures to ramp up its EV production targets.

  • U.S. refiners expect Russian fuel sanctions to keep margins high

    The European Union's ban on Russian fuel imports that begins next week is expected to keep profit margins high this year at U.S. oil refiners, executives said on Tuesday, as global fuel trade shifts. A Feb. 5 ban on Russian fuel product imports could keep margins high this year and strain inventories of distillate fuels and vacuum gasoil (VGO), a key Russian intermediate, refiners said on first quarter earnings calls. Exxon Mobil, Marathon Petroleum and Phillips 66 on Tuesday posted strong 2022 refining results, citing high demand for diesel and jet fuel and elevated operating rates.

  • Japanese chip venture Rapidus needs $54 bln to begin production, says chairman

    Japan's state-backed chip venture Rapidus will need about 7 trillion yen ($54 billion) of mostly taxpayer money to begin mass producing advanced logic chips in around 2027, its chairman, Tetsuro Higashi, told Reuters on Thursday. That plan may be Japan's last best chance to revive its aging semiconductor industry as Japan and the United States set aside old industrial rivalries to take on China amid growing geopolitical tension.

  • German gas storage facility down until Friday, no indication of sabotage -LBEG

    BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Germany's largest gas storage facility in Rehden has been taken out of operation until 1700 GMT on Friday for safety reasons after a high-pressure flaring on Tuesday, the LBEG mining authority supervising it said. LBEG added that there was no indication of an act of sabotage. Rehden's operator, storage company Astora, which is part of the Sefe Group, said security of supply is not affected and that it is working with authorities to establish what caused the incident.

  • Nike and Tiffany & Co. collab on new pair of $400 sneakers

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down the leaked details of Nike's latest collaboration with Tiffany & Co. to create a new pair of sneakers and accessories, which LeBron James has already been spotted wearing.

  • Boeing delivers last 747, ‘Queen of the Skies’

    STORY: It was a fond farewell to the so-called "Queen of the Skies" on Tuesday (February 1)-as Boeing delivered its final 747 to Atlas Air, marking the end of the jumbo jet era.Thousands of Boeing employees – including some of the so-called "Incredibles" who developed the jet in the 1960s – watched the last delivery of the historic plane.Thomas H. Gray is one of them."It's a certain amount of nostalgia thinking about the fact that it is line number 1574, considering I was there at number one, it has been quite a story."The Boeing 747 was the world's first twin-aisle jetliner, helping bring affordable air travel to millions of passengers.It was designed and built in 28 months and Pan Am introduced it in 1970.Customer demand has since eroded, as Boeing and Airbus have developed more fuel efficient two-engine widebody planes.When Boeing confirmed in July 2020 that it would end 747 production, it was already only producing at a rate of half an aircraft a month.Mike Stewart is another former Boeing employee."My wife told me this morning, don't start crying. So it's just very emotional. My father was one of the first employees here at Everett. He also transferred out from Wichita. My brother worked here. My sister worked here. And to see the last aircraft and realize that passing of time, it's a very emotional, very emotional."British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson, who was inspired to start an airline with a single Boeing 747 after getting stuck on a delayed flight, called it a "wonderful beast" as he bid farewell.

  • U.S. retail coffee prices rose as much as 50% in Q4 -report

    Retail prices in the United States for roast and ground coffee, the most popular type sold, rose as much as 50% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a year earlier, as companies tried to offset higher costs, a report said on Tuesday. Maxwell House boosted them 35% and Starbucks around 15%, the report said, as they tried to maintain revenue despite higher costs with coffee beans, labor, energy and packaging. "I have been a beverage analyst for 16 years and have never seen price increases this large," said Jim Watson, executive director, Beverages Research at RaboResearch.

  • UPDATE 2-Fire-idled Freeport LNG seeks U.S. approval to start one unit

    Freeport LNG asked U.S. regulators for approval to add natural gas to one of the three idled units at its liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas, a milestone in efforts to restore production after a seven-month outage, according to a federal filing made available on Tuesday. The June 8 shutdown drove up global prices for the superchilled gas to record levels last summer just as Europe was struggling to replace supplies of Russian gas cut in response to European sanctions on Russia for the Ukraine invasion. Freeport LNG in a filing dated Monday asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for permission to put gas into one of the plant's three liquefaction units for "initial LNG production."

  • U.S. remains biggest destination for German exports for eighth year in a row

    The United States remained the most important destination for German exports in 2022 for the eighth consecutive year. German exports to the United States in 2022 were well above the previous record of 122 billion euros in 2021. "The United States has been the most important export market for German companies since 2015," Melanie Vogelbach, managing director of international economic policy at the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DIHK), said on Wednesday.

  • Ryanair boss says Europe entering 'inevitable' airline consolidation period

    Europe was entering an "inevitable" post-pandemic period of airline consolidation as legacy flag-carriers struggle to navigate through a competitive landscape, the chief executive of low-cost carrier Ryanair said on Wednesday. "We are definitely, post-COVID, entering a four or five-year period of consolidation," Ryanair's Michael O'Leary told Reuters on the sidelines of a news briefing in Portugal's capital Lisbon. Many of Europe's legacy airlines are finding it tough to effectively compete with budget carriers, hampered by weak balance sheets that could be made more robust by merging with rivals, analysts have said.