Guns, taxes and voting: here’s what laws go into effect in Kansas on Thursday

July 1st marks the beginning of a new fiscal year in Kansas and with it new laws that will go on the books.

According to the Kansas Legislative Research Department, dozens of policies and regulations passed by lawmakers earlier this year become official on Thursday. Here are the ones likely to have the greatest direct impact:

Guns

Kansans as young as 18 will be eligible to obtain a concealed carry license. Currently 18-year-olds are limited to open carry firearms and the age for concealed carry is 21.

While Kansans 21 and older are eligible to carry a concealed firearm with or without a license, 18,19 and 20-year-olds must have a license. Additionally, Kansas will begin recognizing concealed carry licenses from every other U.S. state.

Gov. Laura Kelly vetoed the bill, saying that allowing more guns on college campuses did nothing to make students or the general public safer. Lawmakers overrode her veto.

Elections

Several changes to are scheduled to go into effect, though lawsuits are seeking to injunctions to halt them.

It will become a misdemeanor to return more than 10 advance ballots on behalf of others. Advance voters who give their ballots to someone else will be required to sign a form verifying that they were not forced or unduly influenced.

New criminal penalties will be established for changing or attempting to change or destroy ballots, manipulating election machines or software, knowingly producing false vote totals, falsely representing an election official and altering the postmark on a ballot.

The executive and judicial branches will be barred from altering election laws. The secretary of state will be prohibited from changing ballot deadlines or entering into a consent decree with a court without Legislative approval.

Sales Tax

As of July 1, Kansans will owe state sales tax on more online purchases.

Currently, online sellers only need to collect Kansas sales tax from a buyer if the retailer has property or employees within the state. As of July 1, those sellers — like Ebay and Etsy — will collect Kansas’ 6.5% sales tax from shoppers who order in the state.

The policy was passed within a broader tax package expected to cost the state $94 million.