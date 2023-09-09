Guns n’ Roses forced to delay St. Louis concert after illness 30 years after 'Riverport Riot'

Axl Rose performs at BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Aug 30, 2016.

Guns n’ Roses had to postpone their Missouri concert with the Pretenders on Saturday due to illness.

Thousand of people were planning to attend the event at Busch Stadium, home to the St. Louis Cardinals. The baseball team confirmed the event will occur on a different day.

"Hang on to your tickets, the event organizer is working to reschedule the concert. You will receive an update via email as soon as the status of the event changes or the new date is announced," the Cardinals wrote in a statement.

Fans who are unable to attend the rescheduled date will be eligible for a refund, the statement added.

The Cardinals did not clarify whose illness lead to the postponement or clarify the severity of their condition. No members of the band have publicly addressed the rescheduling.

Guns n' Roses lead singer Axl Rose took to X (formerly Twitter) on Sept. 1 to apologize after a concert in New York for his vocal performance.

"My apologies I was a little horse," the musician wrote on the platform. "Fun night, Great Crowd!! Great Venue!! N’ great to be back!! Again my apologies and thank you!!"

My apologies I was a little horse .. Fun night, Great Crowd!! Great Venue!! N’ great to be back!! Again my apologies and thank you!!🙏🏼💙🐴🔥🔥🔥👊💙👊🐴💙 pic.twitter.com/34cKRIxNvD — Axl Rose (@axlrose) September 2, 2023

The rock band's next stop is scheduled for Tuesday in Knoxville, Tennessee, special guests Dirty Honey.

This isn't the first time the "Paradise City" band delayed an event in St. Louis. The band canceled their stop in the city on July 2, 2016, the 25-year anniversary of the infamous "Riverport Riot" incident. The band returned to the city to perform a year later for the first time since Rose dove into a crowd mid-song and set off the historic brawl.

In 1991, the band played at the brand new Riverport Amphitheatre, now named the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, where a photographer captured images at the photo prohibited event. After calling for security to retrieve the camera, Rose jumped into the crowd starting a riot as fans dropped chairs and threw pieces of equipment from the stage. Multiple arrests and injuries were reported.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Guns n’ Roses postpones St. Louis concert after illness