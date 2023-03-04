Guns, drugs, cash. See all that officers seized after search of a Sacramento County home

Jacqueline Pinedo
·1 min read

Guns, ammo and several hundred pounds of marijuana were seized along with about $70,000 in cash after the search of a Sacramento County home, probation authorities announced Saturday.

Probation officers, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office, served the search warrant on a main house and two additional structures, according to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Probation Department.

Three adults were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Their names, along with the location of the home, were not released.

Officers said they confiscated three firearms, 9mm ammunition and two loaded AR-14 magazines, and the cash. They also said they seized several hundred pounds of marijuana and honey oil and discovered a honey oil lab. Honey oil is a resin containing the active ingredients of marijuana.

Latest Stories

  • Belgian mother who murdered her five children euthanised at own request - on 16th anniversary of killings

    A mother who killed her five children has been euthanised at her own request - 16 years to the day after their murders, her lawyer has said. Genevieve Lhermitte slit the throats of her son and daughters - aged three to 14 - with a kitchen knife at their family home in the Belgian town of Nivelles on 28 February 2007. The children's father was out of the country at the time of the killings, after which Lhermitte attempted to take her own life, but failed and was charged with the murders.

  • Judge who sentenced Alex Murdaugh to life tells disgraced lawyer his murdered wife and son 'will visit you at night'

    The judge handing down his sentence told Murdaugh: "It might not have been you. It might have been the monster you've become" with opioid addiction.

  • Alex Murdaugh juror reveals what led panel to find him guilty of murder

    Craig Moyer said that Murdaugh’s lack of remorse, crocodile tears and the damning cellphone video captured by Paul minutes before his murder convinced the panel of his guilt

  • Correctional officer charged with sexually assaulting inmate in Edmonton prison

    EDMONTON — A man who worked as a correctional program officer is accused of sexually assaulting an inmate at the federal Edmonton Institution for Women. Edmonton police say the suspect is alleged to have confined and sexually assaulted a female inmate in January 2022. Police say in a statement Friday that they received a report of the assault in August. Peter Wolf, who is 55, was arrested and charged Tuesday with sexual assault, unlawful confinement and breach of trust by a public officer. Wolf

  • Buster Murdaugh remains stoic as father Alex is convicted of killing his brother Paul and mother Maggie

    The only surviving son of Alex and Maggie testified in his father’s defence that he was ‘destroyed’ after the murders

  • A single foreign worker blew the lid off a massive international trafficking ring north of Toronto, police say

    It began with a tip from a single foreign worker. Now, police north of Toronto say they have rescued 64 Mexican migrants exploited by an international labour trafficking ring and in living conditions so deplorable that officers themselves have been left shaken. On Feb. 8, police acting on search warrants in East Gwillimbury, Vaughan, Toronto and Mississauga located dozens of workers who they say were lured to Canada with promises of a better future. Instead, they were given mattresses on the flo

  • Russian COVID Vaccine Creator Found Strangled to Death With Belt

    Telegram / Investigative Committee of RussiaA prominent scientist who helped develop Russia’s COVID vaccine, Sputnik V, was killed in his apartment in Moscow on Thursday, according to the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.Andrey Botikov, who worked as a senior researcher at the Gamaleya National Research Center for Ecology and Mathematics, was found dead in his apartment on Thursday. His death is being investigated as a murder, the committee said in a Telegram statement.“Accordin

  • Cannabis-smoking teenager who stabbed grandmother to death in bath cleared of murder

    A teenage cannabis user who stabbed his grandmother to death while she was taking a bath has been cleared of her murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

  • Missing baby’s remains found in plastic bag under nappies in shed, court told

    Constance Marten and Mark Gordon are due to appear at the Old Bailey on March 31 charged with three offences, including manslaughter.

  • OJ Simpson said he believed Alex Murdaugh 'more than likely' killed his wife and son: 'Once the guy's a liar, you can't believe anything he says'

    Prior to Alex Murdaugh's guilty verdict, Simpson thought Murdaugh likely killed his wife and son but believed there was a possibility of acquittal.

  • Canadian held for death of Canadian woman at Mexico resort

    A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Canadian woman at a resort south of Cancun Friday. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. Prosecutors in the Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo confirmed the suspect is also a Canadian.

  • Baby's body found in plastic bag in shed during search for Constance Marten's newborn

    The body of a baby found in the search for Constance Marten's newborn was wrapped in a plastic bag inside a shed, as it was revealed the infant had been named Victoria.

  • Jackson Mahomes accused of assault by Overland Park restaurant owner and waiter

    The brother of star Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is accused of pushing the waiter and sexually assaulting the Johnson County restaurant’s owner last weekend.

  • ‘Cult mom’ Lori Vallow will face trial separately from her husband Chad Daybell over children’s murders

    Ms Vallow has refused to waive her right to a speedy trial, forcing the cases to be split

  • DeSantis takes aim at prosecutor after TV crew attack

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fresh off removing one Democratic prosecutor, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is eyeing another over how she handled cases involving a suspect charged with fatally shooting a TV reporter, a 9-year-old girl and a woman last week. DeSantis' general counsel sent a letter earlier this week to State Attorney Monique Worrell seeking documents and emails about the prior arrests and prosecution decisions involving 19-year-old Keith Moses, both as juvenile and an adult. Juvenile records

  • Capitol rioter guilty of stealing badge from beaten officer

    A New York man pleaded guilty on Friday to stealing a badge and radio from a police officer who was brutally beaten as rioters pulled him into the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol over two years ago, court record show. Thomas Sibick pleaded guilty to assault and theft charges for his role in the attack on Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Rioters kicked, punched, grabbed and shocked Fanone with a stun gun after pulling him away from other officers who were guarding a tunnel entrance on the Capitol's Lower West Terrace.

  • Sister's note led police to mafia boss Messina Denaro

    ROME (Reuters) -Top mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was captured thanks in part to a hand-written note found hidden in his older sister's house, judicial documents show, after police arrested the woman on Friday. Rosalia (Rosetta) Messina Denaro, 67, was detained in Sicily on mafia membership charges, Carabinieri police said, releasing a 57-page arrest warrant. Her brother, Matteo Messina Denaro, 60, was Italy's most wanted man until his arrest on Jan. 16, after 30 years on the run.

  • Utah man who killed family was investigated by child agency

    Child protective services had opened an investigation of a Utah man over alleged child abuse and threats to his family just weeks before he killed seven of his family members and then himself, new documents reveal. Caseworkers were at the Haight house in the small town of Enoch on Dec. 19, two weeks before Michael Haight fatally shot his wife, their five children and his wife's mother before killing himself, show the Utah Division of Child and Family Services case documents obtained by the Deseret News through a public records request.

  • Philippine governor, 5 others killed in brazen attack

    Gunmen in military uniforms fatally shot a governor and five civilians on Saturday while the provincial leader was meeting villagers at his home in the central Philippines, in the latest brazen assault on local politicians in the country, police said. Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, the wife of the slain governor, said in a Facebook video that the five villagers also died. A total of 10 suspects were seen fleeing the scene and later abandoned the SUVs, police said.

  • Democrats Present Damning Info On Jim Jordan’s FBI ‘Whistleblowers’

    Jordan's subcommittee interviewed FBI agents who espoused conspiracy theories and received cash payments from a Donald Trump associate.