Guns, drugs, cash. See all that officers seized after search of a Sacramento County home

Guns, ammo and several hundred pounds of marijuana were seized along with about $70,000 in cash after the search of a Sacramento County home, probation authorities announced Saturday.

Probation officers, with the assistance of the Sheriff’s Office, served the search warrant on a main house and two additional structures, according to a Facebook post from the Sacramento County Probation Department.

Three adults were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail. Their names, along with the location of the home, were not released.

Officers said they confiscated three firearms, 9mm ammunition and two loaded AR-14 magazines, and the cash. They also said they seized several hundred pounds of marijuana and honey oil and discovered a honey oil lab. Honey oil is a resin containing the active ingredients of marijuana.