Guns don’t cause homicides. The real problem is everyone’s bubble of personal privacy

It’s not the guns

The “guns cause killings” idea is bogus. (Dec. 1, 8A, “Guns, not mental health issues, cause US mass shootings”) There are more guns than people in America.

If guns cause violence, then the annual homicide rate should be more than 1 million killed, with hundreds of thousands wounded. The streets of every city, town and village should be running red with blood, and the bodies should be stacked like cord wood in the streets.

Two classes of homicides dominate mass media today: gang warfare killings and mass shootings by lone killers. Gang warfare is concentrated in urban areas. One-on-one homicides are fairly rare and sprinkled across America. Mass shootings are even more uncommon.

Dealing with lone killers would require America to tackle the very tough issue of privacy. In the past 60 years, civil libertarians have invented an impenetrable bubble of privacy around everyone. This makes it difficult or impossible for employers, law enforcement and school officials to do anything before a mass shooting takes place.

A final observation: Every handgun sold to honest, law-abiding citizens is a vote of “no confidence” in government’s ability — or even willingness — to control street crime.

- Brian Bloedel, Accomac, Virginia

Southwest’s issue

I do not think you can lump Southwest Airlines with JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines. Southwest is the largest domestic carrier in the United States. If and when JetBlue and Spirit merge, they would be just the fifth-largest domestic carrier.

The idea that the U.S. government will investigate delays and cancellations in the wake of this week’s severe weather is a waste of our money and our time. (Dec. 28, 2A, “Feds to look into airline after wave of storm cancellations”)

Southwest knows it has a problem. It is not out to destroy itself. It has been one of the most efficient and profitable airlines in the country. Southwest will solve its situation. Give it a chance.

- George Schluter, North Kansas City

Visual target

Historically, ex-presidents have written books to appeal to their fans. Donald Trump has now sold photoshopped digital images of himself for $99. (Dec. 18, 6A, “The recap”) There are several possible reasons he released a series of pictures instead of a book:

▪ He does not remember the past.

▪ He would need to construct rational sentences.

▪ No one will agree to ghostwrite his book.

▪ Or finally, perhaps his supporters aren’t big readers.

- John Bishop, Atchison, Kansas

Stadium questions

A new downtown Royals stadium would be a huge building taking up a good deal of acreage. Where will the parking be?

There are only 81 home games in an MLB season. What will be going on in this prime real estate the other 280-plus days of the year?

- T.J. Snyder, Mission Hills

Legally unequal

When asked about the House Jan. 6 committee investigation, Sen. Roger Marshall replied, “I don’t think anybody’s paying attention to it. I think it’s time to move on. I really think America is ready to move on.”

Marshall is not concerned that our democracy was threatened. Marshall is not concerned that people were killed or injured in the insurrection. Marshall is not concerned that small groups of fake electors tried to take away the vote from the majority of people in their states.

Of course, Marshall was part of the plan to overturn the peaceful transfer of power. Just hours after the riot, he challenged the Electoral College vote even though there was no convincing evidence of fraudulent voting to support his position.

Once a month, I have asked Marshall for information on the information he used for his challenge. He has never responded to my emails.

It appears that Marshall believes there are two sets of laws: One says nobody is above the law. The other applies to the wealthy, Donald Trump and his associates. This set says the wealthy and Trump are above the law.

Sen. Marshall is not supportive of the democratic process.

- Karen Bradfield, Lenexa