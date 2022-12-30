Guns don’t cause homicides. The real problem is everyone’s bubble of personal privacy

·3 min read
Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press file photo

It’s not the guns

The “guns cause killings” idea is bogus. (Dec. 1, 8A, “Guns, not mental health issues, cause US mass shootings”) There are more guns than people in America.

If guns cause violence, then the annual homicide rate should be more than 1 million killed, with hundreds of thousands wounded. The streets of every city, town and village should be running red with blood, and the bodies should be stacked like cord wood in the streets.

Two classes of homicides dominate mass media today: gang warfare killings and mass shootings by lone killers. Gang warfare is concentrated in urban areas. One-on-one homicides are fairly rare and sprinkled across America. Mass shootings are even more uncommon.

Dealing with lone killers would require America to tackle the very tough issue of privacy. In the past 60 years, civil libertarians have invented an impenetrable bubble of privacy around everyone. This makes it difficult or impossible for employers, law enforcement and school officials to do anything before a mass shooting takes place.

A final observation: Every handgun sold to honest, law-abiding citizens is a vote of “no confidence” in government’s ability — or even willingness — to control street crime.

- Brian Bloedel, Accomac, Virginia

Southwest’s issue

I do not think you can lump Southwest Airlines with JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines. Southwest is the largest domestic carrier in the United States. If and when JetBlue and Spirit merge, they would be just the fifth-largest domestic carrier.

The idea that the U.S. government will investigate delays and cancellations in the wake of this week’s severe weather is a waste of our money and our time. (Dec. 28, 2A, “Feds to look into airline after wave of storm cancellations”)

Southwest knows it has a problem. It is not out to destroy itself. It has been one of the most efficient and profitable airlines in the country. Southwest will solve its situation. Give it a chance.

- George Schluter, North Kansas City

Visual target

Historically, ex-presidents have written books to appeal to their fans. Donald Trump has now sold photoshopped digital images of himself for $99. (Dec. 18, 6A, “The recap”) There are several possible reasons he released a series of pictures instead of a book:

He does not remember the past.

He would need to construct rational sentences.

No one will agree to ghostwrite his book.

Or finally, perhaps his supporters aren’t big readers.

- John Bishop, Atchison, Kansas

Stadium questions

A new downtown Royals stadium would be a huge building taking up a good deal of acreage. Where will the parking be?

There are only 81 home games in an MLB season. What will be going on in this prime real estate the other 280-plus days of the year?

- T.J. Snyder, Mission Hills

Legally unequal

When asked about the House Jan. 6 committee investigation, Sen. Roger Marshall replied, “I don’t think anybody’s paying attention to it. I think it’s time to move on. I really think America is ready to move on.”

Marshall is not concerned that our democracy was threatened. Marshall is not concerned that people were killed or injured in the insurrection. Marshall is not concerned that small groups of fake electors tried to take away the vote from the majority of people in their states.

Of course, Marshall was part of the plan to overturn the peaceful transfer of power. Just hours after the riot, he challenged the Electoral College vote even though there was no convincing evidence of fraudulent voting to support his position.

Once a month, I have asked Marshall for information on the information he used for his challenge. He has never responded to my emails.

It appears that Marshall believes there are two sets of laws: One says nobody is above the law. The other applies to the wealthy, Donald Trump and his associates. This set says the wealthy and Trump are above the law.

Sen. Marshall is not supportive of the democratic process.

- Karen Bradfield, Lenexa

Latest Stories

  • 2022 was a defining year for athlete activism in Canadian sport

    TORONTO — If 2022 was a defining year for Canadian athlete activism, the snowball started rolling back in January. Dave Bedford, a high-profile Canadian sport executive for four decades, retired as Athletics Canada's CEO after the exposure of a series of sexually graphic tweets that stretched back months. A national team athlete, who requested anonymity for fear of repercussions, spoke out about the "gross" tweets. An emergency meeting was held. Bedford agreed to retire two days later. In a grou

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • Playoff hopes for Packers, Dolphins on diverging paths

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Packers, beneficiaries of results from Christmas Eve games, did their part by beating the Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday. Green Bay (7-8) overcame a 10-point second-quarter deficit, intercepted Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa three times and scored 16 unanswered points to close the gap on the final NFC wild-card berth. Green Bay still needs additional help to overtake Washington (7-7-1), but finished December with three consecutive wins. "I don’t think we’ve struggle

  • Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Broncos

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks teammate, setting up the Rams' second touchdown drive in their 31-point first half. Wagner also sacked the Broncos quarterback right before halftime, settling a long-standing bet between these good friends.

  • Rangers relegate No. 1 pick Alexis Lafrenière to the press box

    The Rangers are benching the first overall pick in 2020 for a crucial game against the Lightning as Lafrenière's NHL struggles trudge on.

  • Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.” Burrow couldn't seem to miss in the opening half against the New England Patriots, throwing for 284 yards and three touchdowns in running up a 22-0 halftime lead. Just as the Bengals radio broadcasters wondered ou

  • Cardinals' McSorley falls short in NFL starting debut

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Trace McSorley had the unenviable task of facing Tom Brady in his first NFL start. Arizona's young quarterback, like so many before him, could not match one of the best to ever play the game. Unable to lead the Cardinals to a score in overtime, McSorley watched from the sideline as Ryan Succup kicked a 40-yard field goal to give the Buccaneers a 19-16 victory Sunday night. “Losing the game is what's going to sting the most in a game we had opportunities to win,” McSorley s

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • Most dominant OHL seasons of all time: Connor McDavid, John Tavares among top 10 players

    From Doug Gilmour to Connor McDavid, the OHL has seen some truly spectacular single-season performances over the years.

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith

    ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job. “Ultimately, it’s about winning, but you can look at a lot of progress being made,” Smith said after Saturday’s 17-9 loss at Baltimore. “Our guys are a resilient group. We need to win. I’m thankful we have another opportunity nex

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Fantasy hockey: Waiver wire options to target this week

    With Seattle's favourable schedule coming off the Christmas break, Kraken stars like Matty Beniers are must-adds in fantasy hockey this week.

  • Want to run outdoors this winter? Here are some tips from a Canadian Olympic marathoner

    Olympic runner Reid Coolsaet of Hamilton has taken big strides in the marathon world, and wants to pass on tips to other runners planning to add some exercise to their winter workouts. Coolsaet started Bayfront Endurance on Facebook in 2020, and co-manages the running group with Krista Duchene and Anthony Romaniw. Members log dozens of kilometres for fun every Tuesday evening. In 2011, Coolsaet ran the second fastest marathon by a Canadian at the time, finishing third in the Toronto Waterfront M

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal. Firing Hackett with two games left in a lost season allows Penner to begin his search for a replacement immediately. The Broncos scheduled a news conference for Tuesday, when they're expect

  • Frustration spills over for Broncos in humbling loss to Rams

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Russell Wilson, ever the optimist, couldn’t find a way to rationalize the Denver Broncos’ dire 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. “Well, the bottom line is unacceptable, you know, and it starts with me,” he said. “The bottom line is that I let us down. It can’t happen, and it’s been disappointing.” Wilson threw interceptions on the Broncos’ first two possessions, allowing the Rams to build a 17-0 lead before the visitors had even gained a first down in a perfo