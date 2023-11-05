Gunpoint ultimatum adds to long-standing harassment of villagers in Israeli-occupied West Bank

Palestinians pack up and leave their homes after threats from Israeli settler communities - JULIAN SIMMONDS FOR THE TELEGRAPH

The settlers who arrived at the village of Zanuta pointed rifles to make their threat completely plain, recalls Abdul Hadi Al-Til.

His village had long complained of harassment in their pastures from their unwelcome new neighbours, but the armed men had now come to their homes to deliver an ultimatum.

Some were in civilian clothes and some were in uniform, though it was unclear if these were members of the military or not. As they made their warning, they pointed guns at the heads of men in the village, Mr Al-Til said.

“They told us either you move from here, or you will die.”

Generations of his family have lived in this ridge-top village near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, scraping a hard existence from herding sheep in the arid hills.

Men load wagons with furniture, building materials, doors and roofing

Yet last week he and his brothers were loading all they had onto the backs of tractors and trailers.

“The soldiers and the settlers have made our lives impossible. They have threatened people and damaged property,” he told the Telegraph as he piled up his possessions.

“Life here is impossible and we are alone facing these things. We don’t have any kind of support.

“The last month after the attacks has been the worst.”

Some 250 people in 27 families left Zanuta last week, after what they said was a campaign of intimidation and harassment from nearby Israeli settlers determined to force them off their land.

The United Nations says violence from settlers in the West Bank has been increasing in recent years, but has leapt sharply in the four weeks since Hamas gunmen stormed out of the Gaza Strip into southern Israel and killed 1,400 people. Israel has since bombed and invaded Gaza, killing more than 9,000 Palestinians.

The UN has logged an average of seven settler attacks each day since Hamas’ rampage, up from less than half that earlier in the year.

Vigilante-style settler attacks have already killed 29 people this year according to the UN’s humanitarian affairs office. At least eight of those were since Oct 7.

While the world’s eyes have been on Israel’s military offensive, the UN says nearly 850 people in 15 communities have been forced off their land amid settler violence in the West Bank, which is a patchwork of hillside cities, Israeli settlements and army checkpoints that split Palestinian communities.

Activists and campaign groups monitoring the violence say the transfer of Israeli forces from the West Bank to Gaza, and their replacement by local settler reservists, has given extremists free rein to step up their attacks.

The increase in violence has alarmed Washington, which fears the attacks will further fuel Palestinian resentment that could erupt into more armed action.

Joe Biden, US president, late last month said the attacks were akin to “pouring gasoline on fire”.

“They’re attacking Palestinians in places they’re entitled to be. They have to be held accountable. It has to stop now,” he said.

The European Union last week denounced “settler terrorism”.

“The situation could get out of control and is causing unspeakable suffering to local communities,” Brussels warned.

The violence in Zanuta followed what activists say is a familiar pattern.

Settlers build an outpost on land and then proceed to harass their Palestinian neighbours until they can take no more. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) who are supposed to keep the peace are accused of turning a blind eye, or siding with the settlers.

Yehuda Shaul, director of the Israeli Center for Public Affairs think tank, said: “The story is not just settlers who are violent, the story is an entire Israeli system that does almost nothing to enforce the law on settlers, basically granting them complete impunity.”

Men load wagons with supplies to take from the village

Villagers pack up and leave their homes amid threats

Settlers also appear to have been emboldened by Benjamin Netanyahu’s governing coalition which includes ultra religious and ultra nationalist parties and is widely seen as the most Right-wing in Israeli history.

Mr Netanyahu’s government has advanced plans for thousands of new settlement housing units, and transferred key powers over civilian life in the territory to Bezalel Smotrich, an ultra-nationalist settler himself.

Under the call-up of Israel’s reservists after the Oct 7 attacks, settlers have been mobilised to protect their own communities.

Mr Shaul said: “It’s not any more that the army is on their side, or that the army is supporting them, they are the army.”

He added that in the recent increase in attacks, Palestinians had reported it was increasingly difficult to tell who were the IDF and who were settlers.

Faiz Al-Til, the local mayor, said the violence had not started with the current war, but it had escalated sharply.

In recent years, villagers have had clashes with settlers in the fields, roads have been blocked, herds harried and chased with drones and water supplies blocked or sabotaged in a grinding campaign of attrition.

Mr Al-Til said after Oct 7 the settlers had taken their campaign in Zanuta to a new level, coming to Palestinian houses with weapons, making threats and beating up the men.

At first he advised residents to stand together. But when they asked him whether he would take responsibility if one of their sons died, he did not have an answer.

As the inhabitants of Zanuta were driving off last week, they left behind an empty school built partly with UK aid. A plaque listing the donors said it was humanitarian support for “Palestinians at risk of forcible transfer in the West Bank”.

A spokesman for the Foreign Office said: “The reports of Palestinian civilians being murdered by settlers in Occupied Palestinian Territories are appalling.

“Israel must work to prevent these acts of violence, and to hold those responsible accountable.”

The settler attacks are part of a surge in violence in the West Bank that had already made this year the bloodiest in the territory for at least 15 years, with some 200 Palestinians and 26 Israelis killed.

But just in the four weeks since the Oct 7 attack, at least another 121 West Bank Palestinians have been killed, mostly in clashes with the army.

Israel’s Shin Bet security service, its equivalent of MI5, has reportedly warned the government it is worried of an eruption of violence in the West Bank.

The violence and the attacks by settlers are also a headache for US diplomats who hope that after the horrors of the Hamas attacks and the Gaza war they can revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians.

Antony Blinken, the US Secretary of State, said on his Friday visit to Tel Aviv that the settler violence was “an acute concern right now”.

Mr Al-Til and the rest of his family will meanwhile try to start again in another village.

He said: “We tried to be steadfast, we tried to stay, but it was impossible.”

