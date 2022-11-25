Gunman opens fire on car full of people outside Fresno bar shortly after altercation

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Thanksgiving morning outside a Fresno bar.

Officers responded to the shooting at 2:23 a.m. at the Ewell’s Place, located at 2742 W. Shaw Ave., following an alert from the Fresno Police Department’s ShotSpotter electronic detection system. Six gunshots were reported.

Four people — three men and a woman — were inside the vehicle when shots were fired. None of the victims were struck by gunfire, Lt. Mike Gebhart said.

The victims told officers that they were involved in an altercation inside Ewell’s with a man, whom they believed to be responsible for the shooting in the parking lot, Gebhart said.

The suspect, described to be a man wearing a gray-colored sweater, fled on foot.

“Very fortunate that nobody was injured,” Gebhart said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 559-621-7000.