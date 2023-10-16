Gunman at large after fatally shooting two people in Brussels

Two people were killed in Brussels after a gunman opened fire in the city centre, police have said.

Footage shared online showed a man dressed in an orange jacket unloading several shots, using a large weapon. Local media outlets said the two victims were Swedish nationals.

The man was reportedly seen leaving the crime scene on a scooter.

The violent incident came ahead of a qualifier game for the UEFA Euros between Sweden and Belgium at the Heysel Stadium, some 3 miles away. Local outlets reported a nervous atmosphere near to the arena following reports of the shooting, and extra security measures were added.

The second half of the match was later called off, after players reportedly refused to return to the field. A message from the Swedish FA, sent to supporters advised fans to remain inside the stadium.

“For security reasons, the Belgian police want Swedish supporters to stay in the arena. Take part in information from officials, responsible authorities and SvFF’s staff on site,” the statement read.

“We will return when the Belgian authorities provide us with new information. Keep calm and take care of each other.”

Footage showed security personnel ushering supporters back inside the stadium and closing the gates. Nearby Metro stations were also reportedly closed.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Vande Keere said officers arrived soon at the scene, and sealed off the immediate neighborhood, The Associated Press reported, though no further information was made immediately available.

Dutch-language newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws (HLN) reported that the perpatrator of the crimes had released a video on Facebook, in which he claimed to be a member of IS. The man said he had shot the people “avenge the Muslims”.

Meddelande till svenska supportrar på plats i Bryssel: Den belgiska polisen vill av säkerhetsskäl att svenska supportrar stannar kvar på arenan. Ta del av information från funktionärer, myndigheter och SvFF:s personal på plats. pic.twitter.com/QYE5MQ7DE1 — Svensk Fotboll (@svenskfotboll) October 16, 2023

It comes at a time of heightened politcal and religious tension around the world, following the recent attacks on Israel by Hamas, and ensuing conflict. At the same time, the Belgian capital has been the scene of increased violence linked to increasing international drug trafficking.

Story continues

HLN reported that members of federal law enforcement are being consulted about possible terrorist motives behind the shooting. The case is currently being handled by local police, but could be taken over by federal agents if it is deemed necessary.

In a post on X, Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo called the attack “cowardly” and asked citizens to be “vigilant”.

Mijn diepste medeleven aan de nabestaanden van de laffe moordaanslag in Brussel



Ik volg de ontwikkelingen samen met ministers van Justitie en Binnenlandse Zaken op vanuit nationaal crisiscentrum



We volgen de situatie en willen de inwoners van Brussel vragen om waakzaam te zijn. — Alexander De Croo 🇧🇪🇪🇺 (@alexanderdecroo) October 16, 2023

“My deepest condolences to the relatives of the cowardly assassination attempt in Brussels,” he wrote: “I am monitoring developments together with the Ministers of Justice and Home Affairs from the National Crisis Centre.

“We are monitoring the situation and would like to ask the residents of Brussels to be vigilant.”

Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden also condemned the “terrible shooting” on X, and said the shooter would be “tracked down.”

“An investigation by the police and the public prosecutor’s office is underway. I am monitoring the situation and the measures to be taken from the National Crisis Centre,” she wrote.

Brussels shooting (BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

The National Crisis Centre later confirmed that it had increased the threat level in the Brussels region to “level 4”. The organisation requested “active vigilance” from civilians and advised against “unnecessary movement”.

Earlier, the NCC urged members of the public not to share pictures or videos of the victims on social media, out of respect for their families,

The shooting took place at around 7.15pm local time. As of 9.30pm the shooter remained at large.