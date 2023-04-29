Gunman kills five, including child, at Texas home

The incident began when the gunman started shooting near the house, police say

A gunman has killed five people, including an eight-year-old child, at a home in Texas.

Among the other victims were two women found lying on top of two surviving children, police told ABC News.

The incident happened late on Friday night in the town of Cleveland, about 45 miles (70km) north-east of Houston.

The local sheriff's office says the suspect is a Mexican man who is armed with a semi-automatic rifle. He is still on the run.

Officers believe the man was intoxicated as he began shooting near the house. When residents asked him to stop he opened fire inside the home, police say.

A total of 10 people were at the property at the time.

All the victims are said to be from Honduras. No details have been given about their identity or any relationship with the gunman.

Neighbour Veronica Pineda said she heard the shooting, but that the sound of gunfire was a regular occurrence: "It's normal, in this neighbourhood they're always shooting. They're always calling the cops and there's nothing done for that.

"So yesterday I heard the shooting but I thought it was, like, a normal day. I never thought this was happening."

The incident came days after nine people were injured at a shooting during teenagers' party in western Texas.

Two weeks ago four young people were shot dead during a 16th birthday party in Alabama.

Firearm incidents are the top cause of death for US children and teenagers, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.