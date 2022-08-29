Gunman kills 3, injures 1 in random Detroit shootings, authorities say

DETROIT — Authorities said they are looking for a gunman responsible for multiple random shootings in Detroit Sunday morning that left three people dead and one wounded.

Police were searching for a suspect Sunday afternoon with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. According to Detroit Police Chief James White, three victims died and one is in the hospital.

He warned residents to be alert and to call 911 if they know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect. “What we want to do today is get him off the street,” White said.

The shootings occurred in the 12th precinct on the city's north side. At 4:45 a.m., a 40-year-old woman shot multiple times was discovered in the area, police said.

As officers were investigating the shooting, a witness alerted them to another victim, a 28-year-old man who was shot multiple times. Around 6:50 a.m., a woman in her 40s was found shot less than two miles away from the first victim.

About 20 minutes later, a man was shot after he told a man to get away from the vehicles he was looking into, authorities said.

Police believe that the same gunman was responsible for all the shootings. The suspect was described as 5'8" and in his mid-to-late 20s to early 30s. He was last seen wearing an all-black outfit with a black Carhartt jacket.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, police said. Residents are advised to be vigilant and keep an eye out for anything unusual.

If the suspect is spotted, police advise not to approach and call 911.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit shootings: At least 3 dead as police search for suspect