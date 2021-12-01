Gunman killed 24-year-old Fort Worth man in Forest Hill hotel room, authorities say

A 24-year-old Fort Worth man has been identified as a victim in a fatal shooting at a Forest Hill hotel on Monday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Wednesday.

Forest Hill police have not released any information on a motive for the shooting or if anyone has been arrested in the homicide.

Officials identified the victim as Marcos U. Diaz who was pronounced dead at 10:48 a.m. Monday at 3230 Forest Hill Circle in Forest Hill.

Diaz died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the medical examiner’s website.

The Fort Worth man was killed at the Best Western Plus Fort Worth Forest Hill Inn & Suites.