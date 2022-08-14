Gunman detained after shooting incident at Canberra airport, with no injuries reported

A gunman has been detained at Canberra airport after firing shots inside the terminal.

ACT policing said one person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered after Sunday afternoon’s shooting. No injuries were reported.

Police were called to the airport about 1.30pm following reports of gunshots. Parts of the airport were locked down while others were evacuated. Planes were grounded.

ACT policing subsequently said the situation was contained.

“[One] person was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered,” they said in a statement about 3pm.

“CCTV has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for this incident. The Canberra airport terminal was evacuated as a precaution and the situation at the airport is contained.

“ACT policing requires members of the public to not attend the airport at this time.”

The man fired shots into the air near the check-in area, witnesses told Guardian Australia and posted on social media. Online footage showed the man then being detained by federal police.

One witness reported hearing “eight to 10” gunshots while others said it was fewer. There were also reports it was chaotic, with people racing out of the terminal “in a stampede”.

A large contingent of police was at Canberra airport on Sunday afternoon, with armed AFP officers barring the doors. At least a dozen police vehicles were present, with hundreds of people gathering outside the terminal.

One family told Guardian Australia they heard shooting near the Qantas terminal, suggesting up to 10 shots were fired.

More than a dozen police cars and an ambulance at Canberra airport, after reports of gunshots fired inside the terminal this afternoon. One witness told me they heard “8 to 10 shots”. Hundreds of people outside after the airport was evacuated pic.twitter.com/wJQ8rsdRv7 — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 14, 2022

“They told us ‘run, run’. It was very scary,” one man, who declined to give his name, said.

ABC reporter Dan Bourchier was on the tarmac at the time and said the plane was held as police did a “security sweep”.

Sitting on the tarmac of Canberra airport - where we are waiting on the plane, the captain just told us the AFP is doing a “security sweep” of the airport after we were told the airport has been evacuated. — Dan Bourchier (@Dan_Bourchier) August 14, 2022

Four bullet holes could be seen in three large glass windows on the second floor of the airport’s terminal.

Bullet holes and cracked glass in windows at Canberra airport, following reports of gunshots earlier this afternoon @GuardianAus pic.twitter.com/RDYa3nCWhV — Josh Butler (@JoshButler) August 14, 2022

Some footage of police restraining a man has emerged:

Helen, who was flying to Melbourne with her husband, said she saw a man “shooting in the air” not far from the check-in counter. She described the man as middle-aged, “clean cut” and holding a pistol. She said she heard about six shots.

“Security just said ‘run, run’, so we all ran outside,” she said.

Another witness, who declined to give his name, said he was putting his property through the security X-ray machine when the shooting started. Security guards yelled at people to leave their items and run. The man said he was worried about getting his phone and wallet back.

Other witnesses claimed they had heard no announcement or alarm over the airport’s PA system and complained there was a lack of immediate information.

“People just flooded out in a stampede. People were getting knocked over,” one woman said. Another update was expected from the police later on Sunday.