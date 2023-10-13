Gunk on bar nozzles. Rat droppings. Charleston restaurants with worst September inspections

South Carolina health inspectors found multiple violations at restaurants in Charleston in September, from rat droppings to a bar nozzle with organic material accumulated on it. The state each month releases grades and inspection reports for food establishments across Charleston and other counties.

Here are the restaurants that received some of the lowest ratings in September.

Coconut Joe’s at 1120 Ocean Blvd. in Charleston

Coconut Joe’s had an inspection on Sept. 12 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed rodent droppings in the dry storage area on the floor and on top of dry goods. Also observed were single service items stored in an outdoor space outside of the building.

Pimento cheese was seen stored at room temperature without the use of time as a public control. Shelving lined with aluminum foil and seen with corrosion. Grease refuse area under the building was seen excessively soiled. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Sept. 21 and got an A grade.

Fuji Sushi Upper King at 585 King St. in Charleston

Fuji Sushi Upper King had an inspection on Sept. 27 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed sushi rice not discarded once 4 hours had passed. Also observed rice remaining from prior day placed on prep tables at sushi station.

Soiled knives were seen stored between work tables on the cook line. The inside of cooler doors on the cook line were seen in poor repair. An inner compartment of dish washing machine had an accumulation of organic matter. Cook line equipment surfaces were seen soiled with grit, grime and grease. A cutting board was not seen properly washed and sanitized after cutting raw chicken.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Oct. 6 and got an A grade.

Kanji-James Island at 807 Folly Road in Charleston

Kanji-James Island had an inspection on Sept. 26 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed fly strips installed above the food preparation table. Also observed was shrimp thawing in still water.

Insert of rice cooker was seen with a rough flaky substance on it. Cook line equipment was seen with a thick layer of grease.

The restaurant had a required followup inspection on Oct. 6 and got an A grade.

Southern Roots Smokehouse at 2544 Savannah Hwy. in Charleston

Southern Roots Smokehouse had an inspection on Sept. 8 and got a C grade.

An inspector observed the ice machine and bar nozzle with an accumulation of organic material. Also observed foods such as large pieces of meat and baked potatoes cooled in plastic wrap or aluminum foil, as well as cooked peppers cooling uncovered below soiled shelving.

Foods were seen stored on the floor in both walk-in coolers and dry storage areas. Shelving and cooler doors were seen with particle accumulation. Certain foods were seen not kept at proper holding temperatures.

The restaurant had a followup inspection on Sept. 28 and got an A grade.