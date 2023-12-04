Gunfire at Hilton Head party ends with one man injured, cops searching for shooter

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a Bluffton teen in connection to a weekend shooting at Hilton Head Island party that left one man with injuries from a gunshot wound.

Jorge Martinez Paz, 17, was at a party at a home on Freddies Way near Gullah Heritage Trail Tours. Paz, who was intoxicated at the time, was asked to leave leading to a fight among guests. Paz then pulled a gun out of his vehicle and started firing, injuring a 38-year-old man. according to the Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Angela Viens.

Residents of the area reported hearing seven to eight gunshots.

The victim, whose identity has not been revealed, was shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to Savannah Memorial hospital and is currently in stable condition, according to Viens.

Paz fled the scene before the Sheriff’s Office reached the scene. He is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Because of the severity of the crimes Paz is accused of committing, he would be tried as an adult, Viens said.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Anyone who may have information on Paz’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 843-524-2777 or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.