Gunfire erupts at after-prom party, leaving nine injured, Texas officials say

Gunfire erupted at an after-prom party in East Texas, leaving nine people wounded, authorities say.

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of shots fired after midnight on Sunday, April 23, at a home north of the town of Jasper, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

The victims are between 15-19 years old, a sheriff’s office spokesperson told McClatchy News. All were struck by gunfire and taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s not clear what triggered the violence, or who is responsible, but the sheriff’s office is investigating.

“We are working leads and questioning people of interest,” the spokesperson said.

Jasper is roughly 135 miles northeast of Houston.

