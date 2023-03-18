Gunfire erupts in NC arcade parking lot. Man was shot multiple times, police say

Police are asking the public’s help in locating an assailant who shot another man multiple times in a Matthews arcade parking lot early Saturday.

The man was taken by witnesses to a hospital but his condition as of Saturday evening was unknown, Officer Tim Aycock told The Charlotte Observer.

Gunfire erupted about 6:10 a.m. in the parking lot of City Arcade, 9201 E. Independence Blvd., according to a Matthews Police Department news release.

The man was shot after a dispute with another man, police said.

The shooter was last seen driving from the arcade with two unidentified people. The group drove away in a dark, possibly black four-door Ford Crew Cab pickup truck that has large tires and a bed cover, police said.

The heavyset assailant has long dreads halfway down his back, police said. Video surveillance footage shows him wearing a light blue baseball hat with florescent trim and a New York Yankees-style logo. He wore blue jeans, sneakers and a light blue and florescent shirt with sleeves to his elbows.

Arcade management didn’t reply to an email from the Observer requesting comment. A phone number listed for the arcade was not accepting messages.

Anyone who knows the man or his whereabouts is asked to contact Matthews Police Detective Danial Michalak at 704-841-6793; dmichalak@matthewsnc.gov.