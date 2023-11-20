Gunfire erupts at a birthday party, injuring 5, California cops say. ‘A frantic scene’

Gunshots interrupted a birthday party in a California backyard, sending guests scrambling and injuring five people, sheriff’s officials reported.

Deputies responding to the incident at about 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 18, in Spring Valley near San Diego “found a frantic scene,” the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Investigators are looking for the assailant. They said the shooting appears to be “an isolated incident” but provided no information on how it unfolded.

A 26-year-old man suffered critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Two women, ages 27 and 30, and two men, ages 30 and 35,were taken to a hospital “for minor injuries,” deputies said.

Two teenage boys were treated for burns from fireworks, officials said.

“I was outside when I heard, very loud since it was nearby, gunshots and, like fireworks, so I was very confused,” neighbor Lorena Ramirez told KGTV.

She told the station she saw three men, one armed, running toward her after the gunfire, then went inside and locked her door.

Investigators are seeking security videos or photos of the incident. Tips can be left anonymously at 888-580-8477.

Spring Valley is about 12 miles northeast of San Diego.

