Gundogan shows concern for Barcelona teammate despite international rivalry

The UEFA EURO 2024 is entering its last few stages, and two of the semi-finalists for this tournament are already known. In the first match of the quarter-final stage, Spain defeated the hosts Germany with a 2-1 scoreline, while in the second match, France beat Portugal 5-3 on penalties.

With Spain’s victory, several Barcelona players like Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Ferran Torres, and Pedri have advanced to the semi-final, although the latter of these players might be unable to play in the upcoming match against France because of an injury he suffered right at the beginning of the match.

On the other hand, two Barcelona players also saw their dreams of winning the UEFA EURO 2024 end following the defeat to Spain, i.e., Marc Andre Ter Stegen and Ilkay Gundogan. The latter was also the captain of the German team in this tournament and thus was the player who faced the mics after last night’s elimination.

As he spoke to the media, he had to undertake another interaction, which would be particularly of interest for Barcelona fans. As Mundo Deportivo has reported, Ferran Torres walked up to him while he was talking to the media and consoled him for the elimination.

This was followed by a brief conversation between the two players as Gundogan asked him, “How is Pedri?”. Ferran replied with a clearly sad expression and said “Uggh! We will see tomorrow”. The German himself made a face showing disgust at the end of the conversation.

Ferran is one of Pedri’s best friends in the Barcelona dressing room, and Gundogan knew he would be the best source to inquire about his club teammate’s condition.