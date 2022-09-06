Gunderson Dettmer Expands Fintech Regulatory Support with New Partner Sangeetha M. Raghunathan

Gunderson Dettmer
·3 min read
Gunderson Dettmer
Gunderson Dettmer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer is pleased to announce that Sangeetha M. Raghunathan has joined the firm as a Partner in the Corporate and Securities practice, where she will focus on regulatory and compliance support for companies in the fintech, web3 and modern finance sector. Prior to joining Gunderson Dettmer, Raghunathan was General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at fintech company Earnin.

Raghunathan has significant experience as an in-house attorney operating at the intersection of legal, fintech and regulatory compliance. Over the last decade alone, and during a period of significant innovation and evolution for the financial services sector, she held influential leadership roles in the fintech companies Earnin, Indiegogo and SquareTrade, and was focused on e-commerce initiatives as part of Visa’s privacy and data security team. She also served as lead legal counsel for Disney Interactive’s Playdom and Disney Mobile business units, where she set the legal strategy balancing U.S. banking and privacy laws instrumental to their digital wallet, virtual currency and in-app monetization products. Prior to working in-house, Raghunathan served as Deputy Attorney General at the California Attorney General's Office, where she focused on corporate fraud and antitrust issues, including as lead counsel for a multi-state Sherman Act and Cartwright Act price-fixing case against the DRAM technology industry.

“Sangeetha brings exactly the right experience for the important regulatory and compliance issues many of our clients are working to navigate, especially as more companies leverage fintech, ecommerce, web3 or mobile payments technologies or business models,” said Brian C. Patterson, corporate partner and member of Gunderson Dettmer’s Management Committee. “Having been in-house for many years, Sangeetha will bring immediate value to clients looking for practical advice to help them thrive in an evolving regulatory environment.”

Raghunathan is sought out by companies looking to maximize value and customer service while mitigating financial, commercial, product, and legal risks, particularly in fintech and other disruptive industries navigating unsettled and evolving regulatory oversight. Having negotiated with numerous state and federal regulators and testified for state legislative bodies, she also offers clients a framework for advocacy and collaboration with government agencies.

“Fintech has tremendous potential to fundamentally change the way consumers will access, use, and move money, both domestically and internationally,” said Raghunathan. “As in-house counsel, I had the opportunity to impact one company at a time. At Gunderson, I will have the opportunity to work with a wide range of companies and investors, which together will have a sizable impact on the industry.”

Raghunathan is a graduate of University of California, Hastings College of Law (J.D., 2003), Columbia University, Mailman School of Public Health (M.P.H., 1998) and University of California, Berkeley (B.A., 1996). She is an active speaker and founding member of Chief SF, a leadership network for women executives.

About Gunderson Dettmer
Gunderson Dettmer is the preeminent international law firm with an exclusive focus on the innovation economy. The firm serves market-leading venture capital and growth equity investors and pioneering companies through inception, growth and maturity, as well as groundbreaking public companies that result from the global venture capital ecosystem. The firm’s clear-cut focus and well-honed technical skill enables an accelerated pace and unmatched efficiency, delivering best-in-class value at each phase of a client’s business.

Gunderson Dettmer has more than 400 attorneys across eleven offices in key venture markets throughout the world – Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, São Paulo and Singapore.

Monica Rodriguez Kuniyoshi
Chief Marketing Officer
Phone: 650-463-5337
Email: mkuniyoshi@gunder.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Begelton paces Stampeders to 26-18 win over frustrated Elks

    CALGARY — Reggie Begelton didn’t have to look far for motivation on Labour Day at McMahon Stadium. After catching a pair of touchdown passes from Jake Maier to lead his Calgary Stampeders to a 26-18 victory over the Edmonton Elks, Begelton praised the 30,479 fans in the stands for their support. “When you get the crowd in it, it makes it that much sweeter,” said Begelton, who caught five passes for 57 yards. “The juices get going. You don’t have to find it. It’s there already.” Maier referred to

  • Funeral for Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney is set for Tuesday

    A funeral will be held on Tuesday for Eli Palfreyman, the Ayr Centennials captain who died this week during a pre-season junior hockey tournament in the southern Ontario community. Palfreyman, 20, of Cambridge was named captain of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) team last week. But on Tuesday night, he collapsed in the Cens' dressing room during the second intermission of a game against the Boston Jr. Bruins. He was rushed to hospital and later pronounced dead. A cause of death

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Canada defeats U.S. to capture gold at women's hockey worlds

    Canada had to find a different way to win a women's world hockey title after its Olympic triumph earlier this year and world championship gold a year ago. This edition was a work in progress throughout the tournament in Denmark, but Canada played its best game of the tournament in Sunday's 2-1 win over archrival U.S. in the final. The Canadian women won their third major international title in the span of a year after beating the U.S. 3-2 for Olympic gold in February in Beijing, and 3-2 in overt

  • Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller takes 'great pride' in new deal

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller says his new contact could free him up to play more consistent hockey for the Vancouver Canucks. The 29-year-old forward spoke to media on Tuesday after signing a seven-year, US$56-million deal with the Canucks on Friday. Miller said he takes great pride in the contract and wants to win with the current group of players in Vancouver. Miller led the team in scoring with 99 points (32 goals, 67 assists) last season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end

  • Canada's Pendrith and Conners named to Presidents Cup international team

    TORONTO — Canada's Taylor Pendrith and Corey Conners have been named to the international team at the upcoming Presidents Cup. It's the first time that more than one Canadian will compete in the best-on-best tournament that sees a team from the United States play an international squad. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., was an automatic selection after finishing the PGA Tour season fourth on the international team standings. Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., was a captain's selection, officially c

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Alberta Cree wrestler The Matriarch finds her peace inside the ring

    A storage space in north Edmonton opens up into a Monster Pro Wrestling training facility, complete with a wrestling ring. It's where, on a hot summer day, 36-year-old wrestler Sage Morin, The Matriarch, grapples with her opponent as he manages to twist out of a headlock. Wrestling has generally been a male-dominated sport, which is why The Matriarch often finds herself facing men. "Doesn't matter if you're a man or a woman. If you need to be taught a lesson, the Matriarch's the one to do it," M

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Rookie Jamie Newman to start at quarterback for Tiger-Cats versus Argos

    HAMILTON — Rookie Jamie Newman will make his first CFL start on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' biggest stage. Newman will be under centre when Hamilton hosts the archrival Toronto Argonauts in the annual Labour Day clash Monday at a sold-out Tim Hortons Field. The Ticats need a victory to not only keep pace in a very tight East Division but also try to salvage the season series. "I'm very excited (but) honestly right now I just feel like I'm super locked in," a composed Newman said. "I'm in my zone tr

  • Brandon Banks scores two fourth-quarter touchdowns in Labour Day return to Hamilton

    HAMILTON — Brandon Banks is still unbeaten on Labour Day. Banks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to lead the Toronto Argonauts past the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 28-8 on a misty Monday afternoon. Banks improved to 8-0 in the annual Labour Day showdown between the two long-time rivals. Banks' first seven wins came with Hamilton, where he spent his first eight CFL seasons (2013-2021). The two teams didn't play in either 2013 or '20. But Banks, the CFL's outstanding player in 2019, and Hamilton mutua

  • Canada to open world junior hockey championships against Czechs in Halifax

    HALIFAX — Canada's junior men's hockey team face Czechia to open its defence of its world championship gold medal on Boxing Day in Halifax. Hockey Canada and the International Ice Hockey Federation released the schedule on Tuesday for the tournament, Dec. 26 to Jan. 5 in Moncton and Halifax. Canada is in Group A in Halifax with Sweden, Czechia, who the Canadians beat in the 2022 semifinal, Germany and Austria. Finland, the defending silver medallists, open the tournament on Boxing Day against Sw

  • Canada's Jourdain, Makdessi lose by decision as UFC holds first fight card in France

    PARIS — Canadian featherweight Charles (Air) Jourdain lost a unanimous decision to England's Nathaniel (The Prospect) Wood on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The judges scored it for 30-27, 30-27, 29-28 for London's Wood after a tight fight contested in close quarters with both landing shots. The show at Accor Arena was the UFC's first in France, which adopted regulations allowing MMA in January 2020. Former welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre of Montreal was cageside for t

  • Stampeders looking to return to winning ways against Elks in Labour Day Classic

    CALGARY — Jake Maier has redemption on his mind heading into Monday’s game between his Calgary Stampeders and the Edmonton Elks. After being on the losing end of a 32-20 decision to the Elks during the 2021 Labour Day Classic, the Calgary quarterback is hoping for a much better outcome this time around. “It’s a new year, new game, new opponent, new style,” said Maier, who earned the nod from coach Dave Dickenson as Calgary’s starting quarterback over Bo Levi Mitchell for the second straight game