Gunderson Dettmer Expands Fintech Regulatory Support with New Partner Sangeetha M. Raghunathan

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer is pleased to announce that Sangeetha M. Raghunathan has joined the firm as a Partner in the Corporate and Securities practice, where she will focus on regulatory and compliance support for companies in the fintech, web3 and modern finance sector. Prior to joining Gunderson Dettmer, Raghunathan was General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer at fintech company Earnin.



Raghunathan has significant experience as an in-house attorney operating at the intersection of legal, fintech and regulatory compliance. Over the last decade alone, and during a period of significant innovation and evolution for the financial services sector, she held influential leadership roles in the fintech companies Earnin, Indiegogo and SquareTrade, and was focused on e-commerce initiatives as part of Visa’s privacy and data security team. She also served as lead legal counsel for Disney Interactive’s Playdom and Disney Mobile business units, where she set the legal strategy balancing U.S. banking and privacy laws instrumental to their digital wallet, virtual currency and in-app monetization products. Prior to working in-house, Raghunathan served as Deputy Attorney General at the California Attorney General's Office, where she focused on corporate fraud and antitrust issues, including as lead counsel for a multi-state Sherman Act and Cartwright Act price-fixing case against the DRAM technology industry.

“Sangeetha brings exactly the right experience for the important regulatory and compliance issues many of our clients are working to navigate, especially as more companies leverage fintech, ecommerce, web3 or mobile payments technologies or business models,” said Brian C. Patterson, corporate partner and member of Gunderson Dettmer’s Management Committee. “Having been in-house for many years, Sangeetha will bring immediate value to clients looking for practical advice to help them thrive in an evolving regulatory environment.”

Raghunathan is sought out by companies looking to maximize value and customer service while mitigating financial, commercial, product, and legal risks, particularly in fintech and other disruptive industries navigating unsettled and evolving regulatory oversight. Having negotiated with numerous state and federal regulators and testified for state legislative bodies, she also offers clients a framework for advocacy and collaboration with government agencies.

“Fintech has tremendous potential to fundamentally change the way consumers will access, use, and move money, both domestically and internationally,” said Raghunathan. “As in-house counsel, I had the opportunity to impact one company at a time. At Gunderson, I will have the opportunity to work with a wide range of companies and investors, which together will have a sizable impact on the industry.”

Raghunathan is a graduate of University of California, Hastings College of Law (J.D., 2003), Columbia University, Mailman School of Public Health (M.P.H., 1998) and University of California, Berkeley (B.A., 1996). She is an active speaker and founding member of Chief SF, a leadership network for women executives.

