'Gundam' and 'Cowboy Bebop' Anime Studio Sunrise Is Officially Renaming

After five decades of cementing itself as one of Japan's most notable anime studios, Sunrise is finally changing its name.

Originally founded in 1972, Sunrise was responsible for some of the most iconic anime series including Mobile Suit Gundam, Cowboy Bebop, Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, and Gin Tama. In 1976, the company was renamed Nippon Sunrise before dropping the first word again in 1987.

As of April 1 this year, the studio will be officially renamed Bandai Namco Filmworks, almost 30 years after Bandai first acquired the anime production company before merging with Namco in 2006. Sunrise's president Makoto Asanuma will become both president and CEO of the newly renamed division, which also merges Bandai Namco arts and Bandai Namco Marketing. According to its press release, the Sunrise title itself will be retained for branding purposes, but its official corporate entity will be changed.

