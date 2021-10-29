Gun violence threat made against Independence middle school on social media: police

Independence police are investigating a social media post made by a person threatening to shoot several people in Pioneer Ridge Middle School on Friday.

Police officers are working with the Independence School District to determine the threat and its validity, the department said in a Facebook post. But additional officers will be assigned to the school Friday as “an added measure of security.”

A parent of one of the middle school students first reported the threat to Independence police shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Officer Jack Taylor, a police spokesman, said in an email. Since then, school resource officers have been trying to track down its origin.

The threatening post was made and has been circulating on Snapchat, Taylor said, and involved a person stating a desire to shoot several people in the school. The post did not contain a picture of the suspect, and the threat was made in text.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the origin of the threat to contact them via the department’s information desk at 816-325-7300 or to call Independence police dispatch directly at 816-836-3600.