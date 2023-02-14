Gun rights, TikTok, China: George Santos says 'I'm not leaving.' Here's what he's cosponsoring in Congress

WASHINGTON – A lack of committee assignments, an ethics complaint, and calls for his ouster have not stopped George Santos from cosponsoring legislation.

The New York Republican, facing mounting criticism and calls to resign from his GOP colleagues for fabricating his resume and lying about his background, has joined with his colleagues to cosponsor 16 bills so far this Congress.

On Tuesday, Santos doubled down on his refusal to leave Congress: "Let me be very clear, I’m not leaving, I’m not hiding and I am NOT backing down," he wrote on Twitter.

The measures include legislation that addresses U.S. relations with China, expanding gun rights, banning TikTok on college campuses, and minting coins for working dogs.

Santos, who resigned from his committee assignments last month, has so far thrown his name behind bills that are largely GOP-driven rather than bipartisan. The chief sponsors for all 16 bills are Republicans and only three measures have a Democratic cosponsor.

Here are the bills Santos has cosponsored so far this Congress:

Cut ties to China, Venezuela

Require colleges to disclose ties to China. This bill would amend the Higher Education Act of 1965 to require that higher education institutions disclose ties to groups affiliated with China. The bill has 12 other cosponsors, including a Democrat.

Prohibit contracts with those that work with the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros. This bill would prevent contracts with those that have business operations with the Maduro regime. Maduro has been condemned by the United States for his authoritarian rule. It has nine other Democrat and Republican cosponsors.

Prohibit federal funds to certain entities where the United States has imposed sanctions. Santos is the sole co-sponsor of this legislation introduced by Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y.

Require disclosures from issuers filing annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission to disclose ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Santos cosponsored the bill, introduced by Tenney, with Ohio GOP Rep. Max Miller.

Revoke passports of those affiliated with foreign terrorist organizations. This bill would deny or revoke passports for individuals who have connections with foreign terrorist organizations. This bill has eight other Republican cosponsors.

Expand gun rights and abortion reporting

Firearm Industry Non-Discrimination Act. This proposal would prohibit the federal government from contracting with any entity that discriminates against firearm trade associations or any business that relates to firearms and similar products. This bill has over 100 Republican cosponsors.

Broaden authority for law enforcement officers to carry concealed weapons across state lines. This bill would allow law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms near schools, national parks, federal facilities open to the public and on property open to the public. It has 23 other Republican cosponsors.

Improve abortion data reporting. This bill would improve abortion data reporting to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has 28 other Republican cosponsors.

Protecting Life and Integrity in Research Act of 2023. This legislation would restrict the use of human fetal tissue from an induced abortion for research. It has 42 other Republican cosponsors.

Ban TikTok on campuses, repeal Inflation Reduction Act

Repeal the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. The Inflation Reduction Act was signed into law last year and aims to fight inflation, reduce prescription drug prices for seniors, lower the deficit and reduce carbon emissions. This bill has 21 other Republican cosponsors.

Prohibit certain agricultural real estate purchases. This bill would prohibit certain individuals from purchasing agricultural real estate. It has 68 other Republican cosponsors.

Ban TikTok on college campuses. The Terminate TikTok on Campus Act of 2023 would prohibit higher education institutions from receiving federal funds if they do not ban the use of TikTok on devices issued by the institution. This bill has 19 other Republican cosponsors.

Mint coins for working dogs. This proposal would require the Treasury Secretary to mint coins to commemorate working dogs. It has 79 cosponsors, including more than 30 Democrats. Santos faced criticism after news reports claimed he pocketed thousands from a GoFundMe page he created to help a veteran's dying service dog. Santos denied the allegation.

SERVE Our Communities Act. This legislation would make grants available to provide services to those leaving incarceration and transitioning back into the community. This bill has 10 other Republican cosponsors.

Amend the Controlled Substances Act. This bill would prohibit the manufacturing and distribution of candy-flavored controlled substances to those under 18 years old. This bill has seven other Republican cosponsors.

Prohibit publishing houses from providing sexually explicit material to schools. This legislation would prevent federal funds from being allocated to a school that distributes sexually explicit material. The bill has six other GOP cosponsors.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: George Santos refuses to step down; Here are 16 bills he's cosponsored