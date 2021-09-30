Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson to move headquarters from Massachusetts to Tennessee

Gun manufacturer Smith & Wesson Brands is moving its headquarters to Blount County in East Tennessee, and bringing $125 million and 750 jobs with it, the Knoxville News Sentinel, a USA TODAY network member, reports.

Smith & Wesson is one of the largest manufacturer and designers of guns in the world, from revolvers and pistols to modern sporting rifles. The public company, which has been based in Massachusetts since it was founded in 1852, serves customers from firearm enthusiasts to military agencies.

The company will become Blount County's eighth-largest employer.

Tennessee is home to 20 small arms and ammunition manufacturers and Smith & Wesson's arrival will make Tennessee No. 1 for employment in the small arms and ammunition manufacturing industry, according to the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development.

The company, currently based in Springfield, Massachusetts, will relocate distribution, assembly and plastic injection molding operations to Tennessee.

The Massachusetts facility will remain open; however, Simon & Wesson will close facilities in Connecticut and Missouri as part of the move.

Employees at those facilities will have the opportunity to relocate with financial and logistical assistance from the company, according to a Smith & Wesson press release. It's not known how many jobs will be available for East Tennesseans.

Smith & Wesson President and CEO Mark Smith said in a press release that the company was attracted to the region's low cost of living and quality of life.

In a separate corporate press release, Smith said the company had "been left with no other alternative" than to leave Massachusetts, citing legislation proposed in April that would prohibit manufacturing some of its products there.

The legislation would have cost more than 60% of the company's revenue, Smith said in the corporate release. Smith & Wesson did not respond to a request for interview.

Gov. Bill Lee credited the state's pro-business reputation, workforce and "commitment to the Second Amendment" for sealing the deal. The state did not respond to questions about economic incentives tied to the deal.

Blount County became a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" community in 2019, a symbolic move to highlight pro-gun sentiment.

Smith told investors on a call Thursday that the move would result in a slightly lower employee headcount but would "enable us to realize a lot of efficiencies." The company had 2,240 employees as of May.

In the most recent quarter, Smith & Wesson reported $274.6 million in net sales, a 19.5% increase over the same quarter last year. It surpassed $1.1 billion in revenue for the first time in fiscal year 2021 and shipped 2.6 million firearms.

About 1.4 million guns were sold in the U.S. in August, a 25.4% reduction from August 2020, according to estimates from Small Arms Analytics. It said year-to-date sales were higher than every year except for 2020.

Follow Brenna McDermott on Twitter @_BrennaMcD.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Smith & Wesson relocating headquarters to Tennessee