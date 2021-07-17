‘A gun happy city.’ Lexingtonians respond to series of downtown shootings.

The downtown Lexington shooting on Friday morning caused a stir among members of the community.

Police said the shooting took place on Main Street, near the Lexington Public Library, around 2:30 a.m. on Friday. It was the third downtown shooting in less than a month.

Police said that at least one person was injured and taken to the hospital. Several surrounding parked cars were also damaged from the gunfire.

Several people downtown Friday said that while the recent incidents of violence won’t dissuade them from going downtown, they are being a little more cautious.

“I’ll probably be a little more aware of my surroundings ... make sure everyone has someone with them at the end of the night,” Raymond Cousins said Friday night.

Now that the pandemic is ending and Thursday night Live has started up, Cousins said he’s been ready to enjoy downtown again. And when friends and family visit Lexington, he said downtown is where he likes to take them.

“This was a safe place to go,” Cousins said. “Now it’s a little bit scary.”

Isaiah Vanderwater recently started a security job downtown. He said he heard the gunfire early Friday morning as he was finishing his shift, but that he didn’t immediately recognize it as gunshots. He was back on duty at a downtown garage early Friday evening.

“I can’t dodge bullets,” he said. “The best thing I can do is try and stay out of a situation like that.”

Garrison Peets, who works at a downtown restaurant, said he has some friends who have been a little concerned for his safety, but he doesn’t really worry.

“I haven’t experienced anything firsthand yet,” he said. “I still feel pretty safe, for the most part.”

People also took to Facebook to respond to the shooting.

“Listening to the local news, sounds like Lexington is turning into a gun happy city,” commented Steven Hammond.

Duane Lester commented, “Normal night at the Ok Corral!”

Two teen boys sustained injuries that were not thought to be life-threatening in a shooting near High and Mill streets June 25.

Story continues

One of the victims approached officers at the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion and told them he had been shot, while the other injured teen was still at the scene, WKYT reported.

Raymar Alvester Webb, 30, died after being shot in a parking lot at North Mill and West Short streets early June 19. Police say they have warrants for the arrest of Brandon Dockery in connection with Webb’s murder.