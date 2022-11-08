Gun found with students in parking lot of Raleigh high school, Wake reports

Two students were found in the parking lot of Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School Monday with a gun inside their car, Wake County education officials reported.

School security located the students and a resource officer approached them along with administrators, said a letter sent to Southeast parents. One of the students confirmed the firearm belonged to them, and a school resource officer confiscated it and removed them from campus.

No one was injured.

“The best means to keep schools safe is to maintain healthy and open relationships between adults and children at all times,” the letter said. “Please help us to continue to emphasize to students that they should feel comfortable in talking about situations that cause them concern.”

In October, East Wake High School in Wendell was placed on a lockdown after a fight and report of a weapon, which turned out to be a BB gun.