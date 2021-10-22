Gun Alec Baldwin Fired on Rust Set Contained 'Live Round,' Prop Masters Union Says

Alec Baldwin

The gun that shot and killed a cinematographer and injured a director on the set of Alec Baldwin's film Rust contained a live bullet, according to a prop masters union spokesperson.

International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44, a union for propmasters, sent an email out to its members Friday stating that the gun, which was fired by Baldwin, 68, while he was filming a scene on the New Mexico set, contained "a live round," per IndieWire.

The IATSE email also stated that the Rust propmaster did not belong to the Local 44 union. Secretary-Treasurer Anthony Pawluc called the Rust shooting an "an accidental weapons discharge" in the Friday email.

"A live single round was accidentally fired on set by the principal actor, hitting both the Director of Photography, Local 600 member Halnya Hutchins, and Director Joel Souza … Local 44 has confirmed that the Props, Set Decoration, Special Effects and Construction Departments were staffed by New Mexico crew members," Pawluc wrote, per IndieWire. "There were no Local 44 members on the call sheet."

The IATSE Local 44 email contradicts an earlier report that the gun Baldwin was using on set contained blanks. On Thursday, a spokesperson for Baldwin told PEOPLE "there was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks."

IATSE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department is not confirming reports as far as "live round" or physical positioning of victims. Juan Rios, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's office said, "The incident occurred not even 24 hours ago. We don't have any forensics on those particulars. We can't confirm that one way or another. We're going to allow our investigators to conduct our investigation."

Baldwin fired the gun Thursday, hitting both Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza. Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital and later died from her injuries, the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department wrote in a press release obtained by PEOPLE.

Souza, 48, was taken to Christus St. Vincent's hospital for his injuries and was released Friday.

After 911 calls indicating "an individual had been shot on set," authorities arrived at the Rust set in Bonanza Creek Ranch at about 1:50 p.m. local time, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Production company Rust Movie Productions LLC released a statement in response to the incident Thursday.

"The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today's tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna's family and loved ones," the company stated. "We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department's investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event."

No charges have been filed related to the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing.