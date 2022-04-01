Gulliver water polo sweeps district titles. Krop boys win, too. Plus photos, honors & results

The Gulliver Prep boys’ and girls’ water polo teams won district titles.

BOYS: Gulliver Prep 18, Palmetto 0: Senior Parker Rosenthal 3 goals, 1 assist; Senior Nick Aday 2 goals, 2 assists, 1 steal; Sophomore Victor Gordon 3 goals, 1 assist, 4 steals; Freshman goalie Pietro Enrico shutout. GP (15-9).

The champs are Leo Isom (11); Pietro Enrico (9); Evan Abril (12); Alberto Escobedo (9); Sebastian Piedra (8); Nick Aday (12); Daniel Preston (11); Harry Sharma (11); Gabe Lewis-Keister (10); Lukas Schoenwald (12); Parker Rosenthal (12); Eduardo Kingston (10); Daniel Bellatin (11); Tobias Schoenwald (10); Mateo Balestra (10); Victor Gordon (10); Lorenzo Jaime (10); Bailey Quintero (12).

GIRLS: Gulliver Prep 27, Cutler Bay 1: Senior Emily Miller 4 goals, 3 assists, 3 steals; Junior Giorgia Pascual 2 goals, 3 assists, 4 steals; Junior Gabriella Montalvo 2 goals, 3 assists, 4 steals; Senior Sofia Soler-Baillo 3 goals, 2 assists, 4 steals. GP (13-8).

The district champion Gulliver Prep girls’ water polo team.

The champs are Sofia Beltran (6); Margaret Miao (12); Emily Miller (12); Giorgia Pascual (11); Gabriella Montalvo (11); Alyssa Ruiz (10); Sofia Ciperski (9); Julia Fogel (9); Paulina Hernandez (12); Reese Rosenthal (9); Sophia Kingston (8); Isabella Ten Have (7); Aria Torretta (11); Fernanda Cerqueira (8); Kathleen Serig (9); Sophia Hernandez (8); Sofia Soler-Baillo (12); Mariana Bernal (9).

The head coach is Carroll Vaughan, and the assistant coaches are Alex Martinez, Alexander Guerra, Hunter Pelletier and Ralph Quintero.

Gulliver will host the first round of regionals on Tuesday.

The Krop boys’ water polo team (9-10) defeated Mater Lakes Academy 6-5 to win a district title.

Alex Ruah lead the with four goals, and seniors David Buenos, Alex Ruah, Eric Guenoun, Max Hockenstein, Daniel Guitelam, Tomer Spivak and Alan Dorfzaun also contributed to the win.

The district champion Krop boys’ water polo team.

The Krop girls were a district runner-up with senior Juliane Warmuth scoring three goals in the finals against Mater Lakes Academy.

Soccer

Senior forward Braden Masker from Arnold High School is the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Mr. Soccer, following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school boys’ soccer coaches and media representatives.

Masker was eligible for Mr. Soccer, after earning Class 5A Player of the Year honors. Carlos Zambrano, the Class 6A Player of the Year from Doral Academy, was sixth in the final voting for Mr. Soccer.

Tampa Prep’s Doug Smith was named Florida Dairy Farmers Boys’ Soccer Coach of the Year.

Smith, the Class 3A Coach of the Year, finished ahead of Class 7A Coach of the Year Colin Ilgner of Cypress Bay in the final voting. Class 4A Coach of the Year Davide Favaro of St. Brendan was third, followed by Class 6A Coach of the Year Pamela McDonald of Doral Academy. Class 5A Coach of the Year Tanger Mendonca of Belen Jesuit was sixth.

Basketball

Al Honor of Class 4A Lake Highland Prep was named the 2022 Florida Dairy Farmers Girls’ Basketball Coach of the Year, following a final round of voting by a statewide panel of high school coaches and media representatives.

Class 6A Coach of the Year Oliver Berens of St. Thomas Aquinas finished third in the voting, followed by Class 5A COY Greg Farias of Plantation-American Heritage and Class 3A COY Shannon Wallhoff of Westminister Academy. Class 2A COY Chanel Davila of Miami Christian was seventh.

Wrestling

Freshman Jose Gutierrez from Doral Academy wrestling finished seventh in the 138 weight class to earn All-American honors at the NHSCA Freshman Nationals in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Freshman All-American wrestler Jose Gutierrez of Doral Academy.

Gutierrez went 6-2 at the event. Top 8 in each weight division make All-American.

Baseball

Eric Fernandez drove in the winning run and also recorded the save by striking out the side in the bottom of the seventh as Riviera Prep defeated Westwood Christian 8-6.

Riviera Prep 8, Westwood Christian 6: WP Max Tercero 2 IP, 3 K; Marc Quarrie 2-run 2B; Ely Halton 1-3, 2 RBI. RP (9-3).

Belen Jesuit 3, Palmetto 2: WP Marco Fuentes CG, 2 H, 9K; Chris Bayo HR; Matt Huembes HR; Jordan Cordero RBI 2B. BEL (8-5).

Miami Beach 4, Coral Gables 1: WP Luis Nieves CG, 7 IP, 5 H, 1 ER.

Defense: Jonathan Gaynor no errors at 1B; Russell Royce no errors at 2B; Florida Palms commit Allessandro Villegas no errors at SS; Benji Sherwin no errors at 3B; Kevin Montilla no errors at C; Brody Minick no errors at LF; Jacob Gaynor no errors at CF; Alan Ochoa no errors at RF.

Offense: Kevin Montilla 2-3, 2 RBI; Allessandro Villegas 2-4, RBI; Jacob Gaynor RBI. MB (6-4).

Western 13, Cooper City 2: WP Mason Blocker (2-0) 4 IP, 2 R, 4 K, 0 BB; Sean Kaelber 3-4, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI; Kristian Noriega 1-3, Grand Slam, 2 R, 4 RBI, BB; Luis Lorenzo 3-4, HR, 3 R, 3 RBI, SB; Tyler Jenkins 2-2, RBI; Carlos D’Amato 2-2, 2B, 2 R, RBI, BB. WST (12-2).

Softball

Carrollton 6, Coral Shores 5: WP M.Althage (5-2); Veronica Franzino GW RBI; Grace Diez 3-4, RBI; Elizabeth Alwine 3 RBI. CARR (5-2-1).

Colonial Christian 22, Somerset Academy South-Homestead 6: WP Adrianna Haponuk (1-0), CG, 2K; Joselyn Walsh 1B, 2 RBI, 2 SB; Janelle Rouse 1B, RBI, 2 SB; Haponuk 1B, RBI, SB. CC (4-3).

Miami Beach 18, Northwestern 2.

Lacrosse

GIRLS: Cardinal Gibbons 11, Cypress Bay 6: Emma Neclerio 17 saves, 4 interceptions; Destynie Huynh 3 goals, 3 assists; Camryn Fasano 3 goals, 1 assist; Ashley Brooks 1 goal, 4 interceptions; Delaney Rockelman 1 goal, 5 interceptions; Victoria James 5 interceptions; Camille Degen 4 interceptions. CG (10-1).

GIRLS: American Heritage-Plantation 22, Cooper City 4: CC: Isabella Keith 2 saves; Alyssa Soler 2 ground balls; Yulee Donnelly 1 ground ball; Amanda Grant 1 ground ball; Alexis Crespo 1 ground ball; Cameron Sen 2 goals, 1 assist, 1 draw control; Helen Tremble 1 goal, 4 draw controls; Grace O’Malley 1 goal, 1 ground ball. CC (5-9).

Boys’ volleyball

Belen Jesuit d. Varela 25-12, 25-12, 25-17: Roberto Hernao 17 assists, 7 kills, 9 digs; Joseph Gonzalez 7 kills, 10 digs; Anthony Lamelas 7 kills, 5 digs. BEL (13-5).

LaSalle d. ISCHS 25-20, 25-21, 25-22: Logan Auhgust 3 digs, 7 kills; Manel Lopez 6 kills, 4 aces, 2 digs; Lucas Oestreicher 13 assists, 7 digs.

South Broward d. Chaminade-Madonna 25-17, 25-17, 25-19: Top player: Dagoney Stoudt 15 assists, 4 blocks, 3 kills, 5 aces. SB (6-0).

