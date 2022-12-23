Gulliver Prep boys, North Broward girls win basketball tournaments. Plus wrestling and more

The Gulliver Prep boys’ basketball team (8-3) edged Hialeah Educational 46-44 to win the Gulliver Prep Holiday Shootout Championship.

Tournament MVP Jeremy Arnum went 6 for 9 from the field in the finals, totaling 13 points. Ray Allen Jr., who made All-Tournament, was 7 for 9 from the field to finish with 17 points.

Gulliver Prep Holiday Shootout Semifinal: Gulliver Prep 76, Hamden Hall (Connecticut) 61: Jeremy Arnum 28 pts (10-14 FG), 5 rebs, 1 blk; Jordan Bankston 12 pts (4-7 FG), 6 rebs. Keenan Lawerence 12 pts (5-7 FG).

Gulliver Prep Holiday Shootout Semifinal: Hialeah Educational 73, LaSalle 56.

Other Gulliver Prep Holiday Shootout results: Mater Academy 69, HA Prep (North Carolina) 60; Coral Gables 59, Westminster Christian 39.

The North Broward Prep girls’ basketball team won the Windermere Prep School Holiday Basketball Classic Tournament in Windermere.

The Eagles edged (West Palm Beach) Cardinal Newman 55-53 in overtime to win the title.

Trailing by five points with 1:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, NBP cut the deficit to three. Riley Weiss then hit a clutch three-pointer to tie the game at 45 with 22 seconds to play to force overtime.

Down 53-52 with 1:51 left in overtime, Weiss made two clutch free throws to put the Eagles ahead 54-53. Alexa Schwartz added a free throw with 1.9 seconds to go.

Riley Weiss of the North Broward Prep girls’ basketball team was named MVP of the Windermere Prep School Holiday Basketball Classic.

Weiss, the Tournament MVP, scored 37 points with 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 3 steals and 1 block in the championship game. Schwartz, who was named All-Tournament, totaled 12 points, 13 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals.

Alexa Schwartz of the North Broward Prep girls’ basketball team was named All-Tournament of the Windermere Prep School Holiday Basketball Classic.

NBP Coach Gardner Michel said: “We’ve played a very fun and competitive schedule for our team. In the last eight days, we’ve won four of five games.”

BOYS: Braddock 80, International 45: Brd: Suarez 21 pts, A.Lopez 19, Hernandez 10, Sanchez 10, V.Lopez 5, Martinez 5, Zenck 4, Barzaga 2, Martinez 2, Soto 2. Inter: Irigoyen 15 pts, Mederos 13, Gomez 7, Rodríguez 5, Toro 3, Serrano 2. 3-ptrs: Suarez 3, Sanchez 2, A. Lopez 2. Rebs: Zenck 13, Martinez 6, A. Lopez 5, Hernandez 5, Martinez 5. Asts: Saurez 5, Zenck 3. Stls: Saurez 5, Lopez 2. Half: Brd 29-18. Brd (8-1).

BOYS: Fort Lauderdale 57, Everglades 52: Evg Player of the Game Torin Ragin (Jr.) Evg (1-9).

Wrestling

The Cardinal Gibbons wrestling team finished second at the Gillis Strong Invitational at Archbishop McCarthy High School in Southwest Ranches.

The Cardinal Gibbons wrestling team.

Freshman Michael Mocco was named Most Outstanding Wrestler for the upper weights.

Chiefs standouts: Parker Blue (5th), Michael Palermo (6th), Jonathan Hudson (3rd), Nik Yancey (1st), Frankie Florio (2nd), Bryan Picallo (3rd), Nico Stampone (5th), Richard Tauriello (1st), Dom Pantuso (5th), Michael Mocco (1st), Grant Cooper (4th).

Mater Academy did well, placing 10th of 21 teams. The Lions had five placers, including Gregory Mendez (1st), Guillermo Ramos (4th) and Michael Maisonet (5th).

The Mater Academy wrestling team.

Mater Academy won a district duals title prior, qualifying for regionals in 2A.

Gibbons also won district duals, advancing to regionals in 1A.

Soccer

GIRLS: Lourdes Academy 2, Palmetto 0: Coco Aguilar 2 goals; Antonella Monsalve 1 assist; Gkp Gabriella Paredes shutout. Lour (9-1-2).

BOYS: Cardinal Gibbons 6, Piper 0: Felix Azpurraua 2 goals; Deven Garcia 1 goal, 2 assists; Dylan Young 1 goal, 1 assist; Riley Holden 1 goal, 1 assist; Sebastian Garrido 1 goal; Jason Trujillo 1 assist; Adam Elkott 1 assist; Gkps Simon Toro 2 saves, Juan Perez 2 saves, combined shutout. CG (8-2-2).

BOYS: Krop 2, Hialeah-Miami Lakes 0: Adam Waich 1 goal, 1 assist; Valentino Arias 1 goal; Matias Winterman 1 assist; Gkp Marcos Mizrahi 1 save, shutout. Solid all-around play from Max Cornet. Krop (3-3-1).

BOYS: Miami Beach 4, MAST 2: Gianluca Calabrese 2 goals, 1 assist; Tommaso Polidori 1 goal, 1 assist; Daniel Jurado 1 goal; Juan Pirez 1 assist; Kevin Valerio 1 assist. MB (7-2).

