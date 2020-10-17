Do Gullewa's (ASX:GUL) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like Gullewa (ASX:GUL), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While that doesn't make the shares worth buying at any price, you can't deny that successful capitalism requires profit, eventually. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

How Quickly Is Gullewa Increasing Earnings Per Share?

As one of my mentors once told me, share price follows earnings per share (EPS). That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. I, for one, am blown away by the fact that Gullewa has grown EPS by 51% per year, over the last three years. That sort of growth never lasts long, but like a shooting star it is well worth watching when it happens.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Gullewa's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. The good news is that Gullewa is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 11.8 percentage points to 68%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Since Gullewa is no giant, with a market capitalization of AU$18m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are Gullewa Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like that fresh smell in the air when the rains are coming, insider buying fills me with optimistic anticipation. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Gullewa insiders both bought and sold shares over the last twelve months, but they did end up spending AU$56k more on stock than they received from selling it. So, on balance, the insider transactions are mildly encouraging. It is also worth noting that it was Cyril Bell who made the biggest single purchase, worth AU$103k, paying AU$0.056 per share.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Gullewa insiders own a large chunk of the company. Indeed, with a collective holding of 52%, company insiders are in control and have plenty of capital behind the venture. This makes me think they will be incentivised to plan for the long term - something I like to see. Of course, Gullewa is a very small company, with a market cap of only AU$18m. That means insiders only have AU$9.3m worth of shares, despite the large proportional holding. That's not a huge stake in absolute terms, but it should help keep insiders aligned with other shareholders.

