Gulf States Threaten Netflix With Legal Action Over Content That ‘Contradict Islamic Principles’
A group of Gulf states are threatening Netflix with legal action if the streamer does not remove what they class as content that “contradicts” Islamic values. The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) issued a statement saying it has contacted the SVoD to demand the content, which was not specified publicly, is removed.
They claim the offending shows or films “contradict Islamic and societal values and principles.”
Saudi state media has suggested the content relates to depictions of LGBTQIA+ characters, with one woman who was identified as a ‘behavioural consultant’ calling Netflix “an official sponsor of homosexuality.” The report also suggested the streamer could be banned if certain content reaches children.
Depictions of gay and lesbian characters and interactions have been a growing issue for streamers operating the Middle East, with Disney+ movie Lightyear banned over a brief scene in which two women kiss being just one example. Homosexuality is still regarded as a sin in many Muslim countries.
The GCC comprises Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar. The Saudi and UAE governments individually published the group’s statement through their social media channels.
Netflix declined to comment.
