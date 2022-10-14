The Gulf of Mexico rose 15 feet in parts of Florida as Ian drowned residents, carried away cars and left a trail of rubble, analysis finds

Dinah Voyles Pulver, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Preliminary analysis of Hurricane Ian’s deadly storm surge suggests the Gulf of Mexico pushed as high as 15 feet above normally dry ground on Fort Myers Beach as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday.

That’s the peak estimate reported by a team of experts with the National Weather Service and other agencies who searched flooded homes and structures in the devastated area for high water marks this week.

The 10-15 feet peak high water levels at Fort Myers Beach puts Ian among some of the higher storm surges in history in the Atlantic basin but well below peak water levels reported in some of the most legendary storms on the northern Gulf Coast.

“Pictures don’t do the destruction justice,” tweeted Jeffry Evans, meteorologist-in-charge of the National Weather Service field office in Houston, Texas, also a member of the survey team. “Complete and deadly inundation of the island.”

Such high water helps explain in part why so many of the more than 50 deaths reported in Lee County — at least 30 — were attributed to drowning. Grim reports to the Florida Medical Examiners Commission in the storm’s immediate aftermath described rescuers finding drowning victims underwater, on the beach and in a tree, swept there by the heaving force of the ocean moving inland.

Surveyors documented devastation from Ian's storm surge in Florida.
Surveyors documented devastation from Ian's storm surge in Florida.

Surveyors measured a water level of 15.5 feet in one home on Fort Myers Beach and a still water mark of 27 inches on the second floor of another home, said Jeff Lindner, meteorologist and director of flood operations with Harris County, Texas. Lindner performed similar surge surveys after Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Florida, in 2018, and Hurricane Laura in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, in 2020.

“The damage was similar with Michael and Ian, but Ian was over a much larger area so a lot more structures were damaged,” Lindner said.

GRAPHICS: Hurricane Ian nears Florida threatening storm surge. Graphics explain the deadly weather event.

EXPLAINER: What is storm surge? Explaining a hurricane's deadliest and most destructive threat

Lindner asked survivors why they stayed, and if anyone could have said anything different to get them to leave.

“One person just flat out said no. She just could not believe the water would come in like that, rush in and rip out walls and tear down the house while they were in it,” Lindner said. “She just could not imagine it.”

In one second floor condominium, Lindner said the force of the storm surge and waves pushed the contents through the walls and into a back hallway and onto a second floor balcony.

Surveyors In Fort Myers Beach, Florida, found a high water mark from Ian's storm surge on the second floor of a building.
Surveyors In Fort Myers Beach, Florida, found a high water mark from Ian's storm surge on the second floor of a building.

Some tried to leave as the storm surge rose and were caught in their vehicles. Other stories have emerged of survivors who abandoned their homes and fled to higher ground with neighbors or were rescued at the last minute.

On the day before Ian’s landfall the hurricane center put the storm surge forecast in the area at 8-12 feet, but by the morning of Sept. 28, the forecast had been increased to 12-18 feet.

Most areas the post-Ian crew surveyed around Fort Myers Beach showed water levels 10-12 feet above the average of the highest high tides recorded in the area, Lindner said.

Storm surge surveyors found a car submerged in water along Ian's path in Florida.
Storm surge surveyors found a car submerged in water along Ian's path in Florida.

In 2005, Hurricane Katrina’s storm surge reached 25-28 feet along the Mississippi coast at Bay St. Louis. Long-time residents there were shocked at the height of the water, believing no storm would ever surpass 1969’s Hurricane Camille, which pushed a 24.6-foot storm surge into Pass Christian, just east of Bay St. Louis.

VIDEO: Why storm surge from hurricanes threatens life more than howling winds, experts say

WATCH: FEMA officials warn of dangerous storm surge ahead of Hurricane Ian

In contrast, Hurricane Charley pushed water levels up to 6-7 feet on Sanibel and Estero Islands in August 2004.

Lindner talked to survivors who told him they’d been through Hurricane Charley and didn’t think Ian would be so bad, but Ian was a much larger, slower-moving storm.

In 2017, Hurricane Irma’s peak water levels were reported at 6-10 feet above ground level in an unpopulated area between Cape Sable and Cape Roma on the Southwest Florida coast.

Even Hurricane Donna in 1960 only produced a peak storm surge of 11 feet.

Lindner talked with people trying to understand whether there’s a better way to convince people to evacuate when advised to.

Surveyors documented devastation from Ian's storm surge in Florida.
Surveyors documented devastation from Ian's storm surge in Florida.

“How do we get people to understand this can happen, and really believe the water can be to their roof, and it’s going to happen in an hour or two,” he said. “It’s going to go from perfectly fine to up to your rooftop in an hour or two and it’s going to be moving very quickly, pushing stuff with debris floating. Then things start to disintegrate and fall apart and wash away.”

Researchers throughout Florida continue to collect water mark information from an array of gauges deployed in the days leading up to Ian. On the state’s east coast, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a high water mark of 10.8 feet in Ponce Inlet.

The hurricane center will gather the information over the coming months and will publish a final assessment in its post storm report, the center tweeted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ian storm surge reached 15 feet in Florida, hurricane center says

Latest Stories

  • Crews Restore Running Water to Fort Myers Beach for First Time Since Hurricane Ian

    Utility crews restored running water in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Tuesday, October 11, for the first time since Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state, according to Miami-Dade Water & Sewer (WASD).Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Wednesday, September 28, killing dozens of people and causing widespread destruction, according to local news reports.Video posted by Miami-Dade Water & Sewer on Tuesday shows running water gushing from a fire hydrant in Fort Myers Beach. The WASD reported that Fort Myers Beach utilities director Christy Cory said, “We’ve got water!”The Town of Fort Myers Beach said in a Facebook post that water valves located “deep under the street” had been turned off after the storm. Credit: Miami-Dade Water & Sewer via Storyful

  • Mortgage Rates Rise to 20-Year High of 6.92% — How Has It Affected Rental Costs?

    On a day when the bad economic news seemed to hit like an anvil -- including higher-than-expected inflation and tumbling stock prices -- the U.S. housing market got some bad news of its own in the...

  • 'Take your children and leave,' Russian official urges Kherson residents as Ukraine presses offense; NATO warns Putin on nukes: Live updates

    The Kyiv region was bombed by drones as the capital area again took the brunt of Russian President Vladimir Putin's deadly wrath. Live updates.

  • Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico

    The system poses no immediate threat to the U.S. but will impact Mexico, forecasters said.

  • Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy

    FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has come and gone but it still could deliver prolonged blows to the local economy, walloping small businesses heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. Scenes of destruction in southwestern Florida will keep many winter tourists and snowbirds away while tasking local residents with rebuilding for months or more, said Michael Maguire, a manager for a group of family-owned restaurants, including a couple on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach. “It will not b

  • UPDATE 3-Putin courts Erdogan with plan to pump more Russian gas via Turkey

    Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday that Moscow could export more gas via Turkey and turn it into a new supply "hub", bidding to preserve Russia's energy leverage over Europe. At a meeting in Kazakhstan, Putin said Turkey offered the most reliable route to deliver gas to the European Union, and the proposed platform would allow prices to be set without politics.

  • A woman said she felt 'like someone was holding a torch to her skin' after getting both of her breasts removed

    Jessica Zabel, now 39, told Today that a nerve-freezing treatment finally alleviated the constant, burning pain she felt after her double mastectomy.

  • MLB playoffs: Yankees-Guardians rainout might force 4 games in 4 days. Could that help Cleveland pull the upset?

    One Yankees weakness may be exacerbated by the crush of games.

  • Kate Middleton Wore a Vintage Chanel Blazer From the ’90s

    A timeless classic.

  • NY seeks court oversight after Trump Org.'s concerning moves

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general has asked a judge to bar Donald Trump's company from selling or transferring assets without court approval, saying it had engaged in a devious attempt to duck potential penalties in her fraud lawsuit against the former president. In court papers filed Thursday, Attorney General Letitia James' office said that shortly before she filed the lawsuit last month, Trump's company incorporated a new entity in Delaware named Trump Organization LLC — almost iden

  • Huge alligator shows up on popular Florida beach and quickly gets evicted, video shows

    It was trapped and taken alive to a farm, Florida officials said.

  • Florida Keys ‘liveaboard’ arrested after flashing Coast Guard family on shore, police say

    After Hurricane Ian whirled past the Florida Keys late last month, it left flooding and more than 100 displaced boats in its wake.

  • NHL Tiers: Which teams rank among the league's elite?

    Only five teams have been given "elite" status to start the season.

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Hockey Canada takes positive step, but now the hard part begins

    Hockey Canada took a step forward, albeit a small one, to begin the process of addressing systemic cultural and governance issues in the sport.

  • Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

    VANCOUVER — Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night. Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last playe

  • Quick Quotes: Scott Smith out as Hockey Canada's president and CEO, board resigns

    Scott Smith left his role as Hockey Canada's president and CEO on Tuesday after months of controversy over how the national sport organization handled allegations that a group sexual assault involving members of the 2018. The entire board of directors also resigned. The wholesale change at the national sport organization came after a disastrous hearing involving Hockey Canada executives before the standing committee for Heritage Canada last week. Here are some reactions from across Canada on the

  • Canadian women defeat Morocco 4-0 in international soccer friendly in Spain

    JEREZ DE LA FRONTERA, Spain — Despite missing captain Christine Sinclair and other veterans through injury, Canada coach Bev Priestman got two wins and some young players putting up their hands in the October FIFA international window. Evelyne Viens scored one goal and helped set up two others Monday as Canada defeated Morocco 4-0 in an international women's soccer friendly, following a 2-0 victory Friday over Argentina. "It's getting more and more exciting as a coach when you look down your ben

  • Andreescu powers past Samsonova in WTA San Diego Open upset

    SAN DIEGO — If Bianca Andreescu needed a spark to ignite her return to tennis's top tier, she might have found it Monday night after knocking off Russian Liudmila Samsonova in the WTA San Diego Open. The 22-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., upset the red-hot Samsonova 7-6(1), 4-6 and 6-2 in the opening round of the women's singles tournament in a match that lasted two hours, 38 minutes at the new seaside Barnes Tennis Center. The 23-year-old Samsonova, ranked 23rd in the world and a winner of thr