Gulf energy ministers, Iraq see improving global economy in Friday call

DUBAI (Reuters) - Energy ministers from Gulf oil producing countries including Saudi Arabia and Iraq held a call on Friday and said they were encouraged by recent signs of improvement in the global economy, stressing the importance of compliance with the OPEC+ cuts.

The ministers from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Iraq reviewed recent developments in the oil market and the continued recovery in oil demand and the global economy, according to a joint statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA and the Iraqi oil ministry.

"The ministers are very encouraged by the recent signs of improvement in the global economy and commend the efforts taken by countries all over the globe to reopen their economies in a safe way," the statement said.





