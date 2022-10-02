‘Like the Gulf came in’: Hurricane Ian flooded this historically Black Naples neighborhood

  • 1/5

    ‘Like the Gulf came in’: Hurricane Ian flooded this historically Black Naples neighborhood

    Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
  • 2/5

    ‘Like the Gulf came in’: Hurricane Ian flooded this historically Black Naples neighborhood

    Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
  • 3/5

    ‘Like the Gulf came in’: Hurricane Ian flooded this historically Black Naples neighborhood

    Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • 4/5

    ‘Like the Gulf came in’: Hurricane Ian flooded this historically Black Naples neighborhood

    Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
  • 5/5

    ‘Like the Gulf came in’: Hurricane Ian flooded this historically Black Naples neighborhood

    Omar Rodríguez Ortiz
Omar Rodriguez Ortiz
·6 min read

Piles of damaged furniture, damp mattresses and broken electronics sat Saturday in front of most houses on the east side of Naples’ only historically Black neighborhood.

Hurricane Ian’s storm surge pushed water from the Gulf of Mexico into the Gordon River and the canals that surround almost the entire east side of River Park. When residents saw the water creeping in on Wednesday, they say, it was already too late.

“The water came in from both sides,” Willie Sirmons, 74, told the Miami Herald, “so we were trapped.”

In a neighborhood where residents were already wary of being priced out, efforts to pick up the pieces after Ian are colliding with fears about what the future holds.

Sirmons has been living with his wife in River Park for over a decade, but he has been in the neighborhood at least 20 years. Behind their house is one canal and another is behind their neighbors’ houses across the street.

It all happened in a matter of minutes, he said. First, their backyard got flooded, quickly followed by their deck next to the canal, and then water started coming inside the house through the cracks of the wooden floor.

“That’s when we knew it was time to go,” he said.

With the water up to their chest, they walked to their daughter’s house down the street with only the essentials: photo IDs and a cellphone wrapped in a plastic bag. Their daughter’s house is on slightly higher ground, so they were safe there.

“It looked like the Gulf of Mexico came in,” said Sirmons, who lives about a dozen blocks from the beach.

READ MORE: Searching for survivors at Ian’s ground zero

By Saturday afternoon, after the city had hauled thousands of pounds of debris, new mountains of trash started piling up as the clean-up progressed.

As several city trucks came and went hauling debris, Sirmons — taking a short break from clearing out his home — pondered what will happen to River Park.

River Park has a long history as a majority Black enclave in Naples. In the mid 1900s African Americans were segregated in this neighborhood and kept away from white people through government-sanctioned, discriminatory housing policies called “redlining.” The neighborhood now includes residents from all races and backgrounds, including from Haiti, the Bahamas, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Several of his neighbors have been priced out of their homes in the last few years, with some houses being turned into short-term rentals. During Ian’s aftermath, more long-time residents could move out — or be displaced.

But Sirmons said that homeowners have a say in whether they move out or not. “If they want me out, they are going to have to give me my prize,” he said. “They can’t force me out.”

‘It was almost like it was a dream’

Barbara Fuller had heard on the news when the hurricane was approaching Florida that if she wanted to leave her home, she would have to do it immediately, she told the Herald. Having lived in the same house since 1999, she didn’t think Ian could be worse than Irma — also a Category 4 hurricane.

“The tides have never come this high before,” she said.

Fuller’s son, who lives with her, had to go to work at a nearby hospital. Alone in her house, she observed through a window how the canal by her backyard grew bigger and bigger. At the same time, the road in front of her house began to quickly flood.

“It happened in the blink of an eye,” she said. “I don’t think anybody thought it was going to get this bad.”

Fuller said she never panicked despite the life-threatening conditions. Her plan was, she said, to wait out the storm on top of her washer and dryer.

And even when her sister-in-law called to say she would pick her up, she initially declined because she didn’t want others to risk their lives for her. But when her sister-in-law got to her house and told her to “hurry up,” she finally realized she was in danger.

“It was almost like it was a dream,” she said. “It didn’t hit me right away.”

READ MORE: About 10,000 people still in Florida shelters after Hurricane Ian

After the hurricane, Fuller and her brother came back home only to find a water-damaged front door that barely opens, bulging floorboards and soaked living room furniture. They slept in the house two more nights but she began having trouble breathing — a sign that her home was likely no longer safe to live in.

On Saturday, three days after the hurricane made landfall, Fuller and her sister were packing their brother’s clothing and shoes — still dripping wet — inside of trash bags to wash them. Her plan was to get all the damaged furniture outside her house and temporarily move to a hotel, courtesy of her pastor.

“A lot of these houses are going to be demolished,” she said. “People are going to try to buy us out for a little bit of nothing.”

‘We have to keep the tradition’

On Saturday, the Collier County chapter of the NAACP and other organizations had set up tents in an empty lot to serve hot food. At the Stillwater Cove, a 95-unit apartment complex next to the Gordon River, a group of boys and young men had teamed up to remove mud from common areas the night before.

Gilberto Ayala, 38, lives with his wife and their four children ages 4, 8, 16 and 19 in one of the bottom-floor units at the complex. He said the river overflowed then the parking area quickly flooded. Water started coming into their unit under their front door. Ayala and his family began covering the door gaps with anything they could find.

Ayala said he knew they would have to evacuate when water also started coming in through the toilet and from under the bathtub.

“My little girl was crying,” he said in Spanish, referring to his young daughter.

And from there, it only got worse. Flood waters had risen beyond two feet, preventing the family from escaping out their front door.

They left through a window.

Ayala’s wife, María Romero, 38, was the last one to get out. One of the scariest moments for her, she said, was when she felt cockroach-like insects touching her legs.

“That was frightening,” she said in Spanish.

They went upstairs and asked a neighbor of a second-floor unit to take them in. The Ayala-Romero family camped out in their neighbor’s living room from noon Wednesday to early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, Ayala went back to his unit through the window and began taking out the accumulated water bucket by bucket. He still couldn’t open the door because of how high the water was.

By Friday morning, he was back at his job gardening. The building didn’t have power and they were leaving mattresses outside to dry under the sun — no money to buy new ones.

Power came back to the building later that day, and the central air conditioning started to work again, but in their unit only one lamp was working. After Ayala got off work, he went to play soccer with the children at a nearby park while his wife used what was left of the kitchen and a gas-powered grill to make pupusas, a traditional Salvadoran delicacy.

“We have to keep the tradition,” he said.

Latest Stories

  • WHL teams with Orange Shirt Society before National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

    CALGARY — The Western Hockey League and the Orange Shirt Society announced a new partnership on Thursday with initiatives to recognize and commemorate the legacy of residential schools. Orange Shirt Day, formally called National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, is a statutory holiday that will be held on Friday. The WHL says its commissioned a special WHL Truth and Reconciliation logo, designed by Métis artist Kim Vizi-Carmen of Pinerock Graphics that will be worn as a helmet decal by all WHL p

  • Jets' vets do just enough to beat Senators 5-3

    WINNIPEG — New Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness didn't find a lot of highlights in his team's 5-3 pre-season victory over the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday. “I’ll never complain about a win, but listen, there’s a lot of work to be done here,” Bowness said. “I thought we started to skate better in the third … but no I’m not happy with it at all. “For a lot of guys that was their first game, but that being said, we have to play a lot faster than that.” Daniel Torgersson scored twice and Kyle Con

  • Maple Leafs' John Tavares out for three weeks with oblique injury

    Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares is set to miss three weeks of action after suffering an oblique strain in a pre-season game.

  • Precious Achiuwa wants the NBA to respect his defence

    Precious Achiuwa was lauded for his play against Joel Embiid in the first round of last season's NBA playoffs but the 23-year-old Toronto Raptor says he's not stopping there and wants to be talked about as one of the league's best defenders.

  • Report: Leafs, Oilers, Senators among teams interested in Jakob Chychrun

    A handful of Canadian teams have their eye on Jakob Chychrun.

  • Canadiens GM calls Juraj Slafkovsky's preseason play 'underwhelming'

    Juraj Slafkovsky isn't off to the best of starts with the Montreal Canadiens.

  • Montreal trips D.C. United 1-0, focuses on shot at top spot

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal will have it all to play for on Decision Day, sitting only two points behind first place in the Eastern Conference after a nervy 1-0 win over D.C. United on Saturday evening. A Donovan Pines own goal was the sole difference between Montreal (19-9-5) and United (7-20-6), who suffered their 20th loss of the Major Soccer League season. Montreal got on the front foot immediately, dictating the pace, dominating possession, and creating a golden opportunity inside the first 10 m

  • Stone, Sutter lead the way as Flames blank Oilers 4-0 in pre-season victory

    CALGARY — On a night where the spotlight shone on new Calgary Flames stars Nazem Kadri and Jacob Markstrom in their first pre-season appearances, it was journeyman Michael Stone who had the big night. Stone and Brett Sutter each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Calgary to a 4-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. In camp on a professional tryout, Stone has been with the Flames since being acquired from the Arizona Coyotes at the trade deadline in 2016-17. Since then, he signed a

  • Raptors and Rico Hines are the perfect match

    Player development coach Rico Hines says it was a natural fit when the Raptors inquired about bringing his skills to Toronto. Hines says that Pascal Siakam is 'addicted to being great' and ranks the 28-year-old's mentality amongst the best in the game.

  • Raptors had a refreshingly positive offseason in a league that did not

    Amid a tumultuous NBA offseason full of negativity and controversy, the Raptors and their players did a whole lot of good this summer.

  • Former Team Canada goaltender Sami Jo Small named president of PHF's Toronto Six

    TORONTO — Former Canadian women's hockey team goalie Sami Jo Small has been appointed president of the Premier Hockey Federation's Toronto Six. The 46-year-old from Winnipeg joins general manager Angela James and head coach Geraldine Heaney at the helm of the Six, which will start its third PHF season in November. Small, who won Olympic gold medals with Canada in both 2002 and 2006 as well as four world championship gold, co-founded the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) that operated for a d

  • Judge ties Maris' AL single-season home run record in Yankees' 8-3 win over Blue Jays

    Toronto Blue Jays reliever Tim Mayza immediately knew once his 94.5 m.p.h sinker hit Aaron Judge's bat that he had surrendered the historic 61st home run to the New York Yankees slugger on Wednesday. As the ball screamed toward the Blue Jays bullpen beyond the left-field fence, Mayza (8-1) waved his arms in dejection. The two-run shot not only blew the game wide open during an 8-3 Yankees victory, but the blast also allowed Judge to match Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League record for homer

  • Re-energized Canadian women's basketball team sets sights on World Cup podium

    There wasn't much time for things to come together for Canada at the World Cup. Grouped with the second-, third- and fourth-place finishers from the Olympics, and under the tutelage of a new head coach in Victor Lapeña, the fourth-ranked Canadian women's basketball team could have been forgiven for counting moral victories at the tournament in Australia. Instead, Canada reeled off three straight wins to open the tournament, eventually finishing 4-1 to place second in its group. Now, not only are

  • Blue Jays Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes responsibility for poor baserunning vs. Yankees

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider wasn't happy with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s hustle during a pivotal moment of Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.

  • Murray solid in Leafs' pre-season debut; Toronto loses two more players to injury

    TORONTO — Matt Murray had a solid night on the ice and a conversation off it he won't soon forget. A couple of his teammates, meanwhile, demonstrated untapped skills that were needed in a pinch. Murray was perfect in making 16 saves over two periods of action in his Maple Leafs debut as short-handed Toronto defeated the Montreal Canadiens 3-0 in pre-season play Wednesday. Denis Malgin, with a goal and an assist, Nick Robertson and Nick Abruzzese scored for the Leafs, who lost defencemen Jordie B

  • Defence dominates in Calgary Stampeders' 29-2 win over Toronto Argonauts

    CALGARY — Cam Judge's 71-yard interception return for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter highlighted a stellar performance by the Calgary Stampeders' defence in a 29-2 win over the visiting Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. After serving a one-game suspension for punching B.C. Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead, Judge swung momentum to Calgary when he picked off McLeod Bethel-Thompson for a converted touchdown and a 21-2 lead with just over four minutes remaining in the game. "I let the guys down l

  • Springer leads Blue Jays to 9-0 win as Toronto finally celebrates making playoffs

    TORONTO — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. gave the Toronto Blue Jays a reason to celebrate. Not that they needed it. Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning and George Springer had a three-run shot as part of a four-run sixth as the Blue Jays routed the Boston Red Sox 9-0 on Friday. The emphatic win came before a champagne-soaked party in Toronto's clubhouse that had been planned for more than a day after the Blue Jays had clinched a post-season berth on their day off. "My thought was 'you know w

  • Sports media are unequipped to handle the Ime Udoka workplace scandal

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. We knew Jayson Tatum would field some heavy questions at Boston Celtics media day this week. He's the best player on last season's NBA Finals runner-up, set to lead the team into an uncertain season. The Celtics' once-bright outlook has grown hazy following the news that the club had suspended its head coach, Ime Udoka, for the upcoming season for his role

  • Blackhawks focused on future in Richardson's first season

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson wants to build a team in his first year with his new franchise. “I think that's the first step that we need,” he said. “Before we talk about success on the ice, we have to have success as a team and gelling this team together and finding some chemistry, whether it's lines or (defensemen) pairings, just even in the room.” Of course, that room would look a lot better with Connor Bedard or Matvei Michkov — two of the top prospects in the loade

  • NHL monitoring Aquilini's family court proceeding, after allegations of child abuse

    VANCOUVER — The National Hockey League says it is monitoring the family court proceedings of Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini, who has denied accusations by ex-wife Tali'ah that he abused their children. The former couple, who divorced in 2013, are involved in a dispute over support payments and tuition for their four adult children. "Clearly, the parties have been involved in a most contentious divorce," the NHL said in a statement. "Mr. Aquilini has advised us that he categorically d