Gulab Jamun Pancakes? This Overly Sweet Combination is Leaving a Bitter Aftertaste on Twitter

Various bizarre dishes and their recipes have surfaced for quite some time on social media.

Netizens have seen Maggi panipuri, ice cream dosa and Nutella Biryani. This time, a dish called Gulab Jamun pancakes has caught the attention of social media users.

A Tik Tok video of its recipe is doing rounds on the internet. The clip shows a person (a woman from voice) making pancake batter from the readymade Gulab Jamunmix.

She then prepares pancakes by shallow-frying them and adds sweet syrup, instead of maple syrup, to it. The sweet syrup was prepared using water, sugar, rose water and cardamom powder.

The clip was shared on Twitter and it has gone viral, gathering over 175K views and more than 2K likes. Tweeple have also commented in large numbers on the post.

A user wished he did not know about the dish as now eating this has become his “new life’s mission”.

I really wish I didn’t know this existed, because now eating this is my new life‘s mission. — rebbareb (@beccabalicious) August 26, 2020

One person compared it with desi dish called malpua.

Isn't this more like a Malpua. Why call it a different name? — Selenium Glow (@Selenium_Glow) August 26, 2020

Another person also said the dish is called malpua in Bengal. Responding to this malpua tweet, a user said, “Malpua is different....the batter in itself has different ingredients in it.”

Mulpua is different....the batter in itself has different ingredients in it. — Amit Raj (@clumsyAmit) August 26, 2020

A netizens said that this was the first tweet he had ever bookmarked.

This may be the first tweet I have ever bookmarked. — Justin Famous (@Boston_Brewin) August 26, 2020

“Ok my friend I don’t know how this works but I nominate you for a Nobel prize. Who’s seconding? (Slow Clap) #Genius,” wrote a Twitterati.

Ok my friend I don’t know how this works but I nominate you for a Nobel prize. Who’s seconding ? (Slow Clap) #Genius — Pooja Desai (@MsPoojaDesai) August 26, 2020

Gulab Jamun is a desi dish which has little balls of black and brown colour dipped in sugar syrup. It tastes best when consumed hot.