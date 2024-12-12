Gukesh Dommaraju becomes youngest world chess champion after horrific Ding Liren blunder

Ding Liren, left, and Gukesh Dommaraju meet in Game 14 of their world championship match on Thursday in Singapore. Photograph: Eng Chin An

default

Indian teenager Gukesh Dommaraju capped a stunning ascent to the pinnacle of chess by dethroning China’s Ding Liren to become the youngest ever world chess champion on Thursday in Singapore.

The 18-year-old from Chennai snatched the decisive victory in the final game of their best-of-14-games showdown, which appeared bound for a draw until a stunning blunder by Ding in the final reel. The 32-year-old champion resigned moments later after a game that lasted just over four hours.

Gukesh said he didn’t initially recognize Ding’s slip-up as a blunder. It took a few seconds to realize that his opponent’s bishop was trapped.

“When I realized it, it was probably the best moment of my life,” he said.

Ding, playing with the white pieces, was better out of the opening but Gukesh was able to unlock his pieces and stabilize in the middlegame. The draw appeared inevitable when material starting coming off the board in bunches starting with move 19.

• Read our complete World Chess Championship watch guide

The players

China’s Ding Liren is defending the world chess championship against fast-rising Indian teenager Gukesh Dommaraju. The best-of-14-games match is scheduled to take place from 23 November to 15 December at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore for an overall prize fund of $2.5m (£1.98m).

Ding became China's first men’s world chess champion by defeating Ian Nepomniachtchi last year in Kazakhstan, winning the title vacated by longtime world No 1 Magnus Carlsen of Norway. But the 32-year-old from Zhejiang province has played only 44 classical games in the 19 months since winning the world title while battling personal difficulties including depression and will go off as an underdog in his first world title defense.

Gukesh, commonly known as Gukesh D, stunned the chess establishment by winning the eight-man Candidates tournament in Toronto aged 17 to become the youngest ever challenger for the world championship, finishing top of a stacked field that included Nepomniachtchi, Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana. The 18-year-old can shatter the record for youngest ever world champion held by Garry Kasparov, who was 22 when he dethroned Karpov in their 1985 rematch in Moscow.

The format

The match will consist of 14 classical games with each player awarded one point for a win and a half-point for a draw. Whoever reaches seven and a half points first will be declared the champion.

The time control for each game in the classical portion is 120 minutes per side for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, with a 30-second increment per move starting with move 41.

If the score is equal after 14 games, tiebreak games with faster time controls will be played:

• A match consisting of four rapid games with 15 minutes per side and a 10-second increment starting with move 1 would be played. If a player scores 2½ points or more, he would win the championship.

• If the score is still equal, a mini-match of two rapid games would be played, with 10 minutes per side and a five-second increment starting with move 1. If a player scored 1½ points or more, he would win the championship.

• If the score is equal after the rapid portion, a mini-match of two blitz games would be played, with a time control of three minutes per side and a two-second increment starting with move 1. If a player scored 1½ points or more, he would win the championship. A drawing of lots would take place before each mini-match to decide which player plays with the white pieces.

• If the blitz mini-match are tied, a single blitz game with a time control of three minutes per side and a two-second increment starting with move 1 would be played, and the winner would win the championship. A drawing of lots would decide which player plays with the white pieces. If this game was drawn, another blitz game with reversed colors would be played with the same time control, and the winner would win the championship. This process is repeated until either player wins a game.

Players are not allowed to agree to a draw before black's 40th move. A draw claim before then is only permitted if a threefold repetition or stalemate has occurred.

The schedule

Sat 23 Nov Opening ceremony and technical meeting

Sun 24 Nov Rest day

Mon 25 Nov Game 1 (Gukesh–Ding, 0-1)

Tue 26 Nov Game 2 (Ding-Gukesh, ½-½)

Wed 27 Nov Game 3 (Gukesh-Ding, 1-0)

Thu 28 Nov Rest day

Fri 29 Nov Game 4 (Ding-Gukesh, ½-½)

Sat 30 Nov Game 5 (Gukesh-Ding, ½-½)

Sun 1 Dec Game 6 (Ding-Gukesh, ½-½)

Mon 2 Dec Rest day

Tue 3 Dec Game 7 (Gukesh-Ding, ½-½)

Wed 4 Dec Game 8 (Ding-Gukesh, ½-½)

Thu 5 Dec Game 9 (Gukesh-Ding, ½-½)

Fri 6 Dec Rest day

Sat 7 Dec Game 10 (Ding-Gukesh, ½-½)

Sun 8 Dec Game 11 (Gukesh-Ding, 1-0)

Mon 9 Dec Game 12 (Ding-Gukesh, 1-0)

Tue 10 Dec Rest Day

Wed 11 Dec Game 13 (Gukesh-Ding, ½-½)

Thu 12 Dec Game 14 (Ding-Gukesh, 0-1)

Fri 13 Dec Tiebreaks (if necessary)

Sat 14 Dec Closing ceremony

All games start at 5pm local time, 2.30pm in India, 9am in London, 4am in New York.

But what appeared to be headed for a quiet draw suddenly became complicated when Ding sacrificed a pawn in exchange for a simple endgame. That left Gukesh with no choice but to fight on and he was happy to punish his foe in a grueling endgame under mounting time pressure.

That’s when Ding finally cracked.

“I was totally in shock when I realized I made a blunder,” Ding said. “His facial expression showed that he was very happy and excited and I realized I made a blunder. It took some time to realize it.”

Ding entered the title match at the Equarius Hotel in Singapore having gone 28 classical games without a win, a dreadful run of form that saw him drop to 23rd in the world rankings and prompted the oddsmakers to install him as roughly a 3-1 longshot in the match. But he sprang a major surprise in Game 1 by winning as black, ending the 10-month winless streak with flair.

Game 2 was a quiet draw, before Gukesh roared back with a win in Game 3. The fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th games were each draws. Gukesh won on Sunday in Game 11 before Ding struck back in Monday’s Game 12. The 13th game on Wednesday was another peaceful result

While Ding had been regarded as the underdog in the match due to his unremarkable form, he would have gone off as a slight favorite if the match was decided in rapid or blitz games.

Full report to follow.