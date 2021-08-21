Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Saturday, 21 August, declared the result of the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021.

Students who appeared for the same can check their result on the official website of GSHSEB: gseb.org or result.gseb.org

Also Read: JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Admit Card To Be Released Soon: Here's How to Download

GUJCET 2021 exam was conducted on 6 August 2021.

How to Check GUJCET 2021 Result

Visit the official website of GSHSEB: gseb.org

Click on GUJCET 2021 result link

Login using your registered credentials

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Also Read: JEE Main Session 3 Result Declared: 17 Students Get 100 Percentile score

This year, a total of 1,17,932 registered for GUJCET 2021 exam, out of which, 1,13,202 appeared for it. According to the board, a total of 67,951 male candidates, and 45,251 appeared for the exam.

Along with the result, GSHSEB has also released the percentile rank for GUJCET 2021 exam. As per the official list, a total of 474 students of Group A, and 678 candidates of Group B have scored above 99 percentile.

GUJCET is an entrance exam for the candidates who want to take admission in Engineering and Pharmacy courses in colleges of Gujarat. The declaration of result will be followed by the counselling process, details for which will be released by the board soon.

. Read more on Education by The Quint.GUJCET 2021 Result Announced: Here's How to Check'No Hope From Police Probe': Family of Faizan, Forced to Recite National Anthem . Read more on Education by The Quint.