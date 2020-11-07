Gujarat manufacturers join hands to provide alternatives to Chinese products

Morbi (Gujarat) [India], November 7 (ANI): Manufacturers in Gujarat's Morbi city have joined hands to produce local alternatives to products currently being outsourced from China. They also staged a demonstration, urging people to boycott Chinese products.

The Managing Director of Ajanta Oreva Group and member of Morbi Clock Manufacturering Alliance, Jaysukh Patel, said, "We have started a campaign against Chinese products from Ahmedabad. If the common man of India will not boycott these products, it is hard for the country to be Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Speaking about cost-efficiency, Patel said they are confident of not only delivering products at a better cost than China but also manufacturing superior quality products.

With the call for boycotting Chinese products 150 firms in Morbi came together for the initiative. Morbi, known as a hub of ceramic tiles in Gujarat, is aspiring to replace Chinese toys.

Following the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Aatmanirbhar Bharat", around 200 industrialists have recently formed an alliance called Morbi clock manufacturers.

The alliance has selected one small product of mosquito killer racket and started its manufacturing to encounter the import of this rackets from China. Presently around 300 lakh pieces of mosquito killer racket are being imported from China as there is no manufacturer in India. Around 150 electronics item and clock manufacturers from Morbi are in talks with firms which source parts or finished products from China for the Indian market. The manufacturers believe that with more than 25,000 skilled manpower and the required infrastructure, they are well equipped to make many such products in Morbi. (ANI)