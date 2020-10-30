Gujarat HC Tests Livestreaming Judicial Proceedings for First Time, But are Indian Courts Ready Yet?

The Gujarat High Court became the first court to livestream judicial proceedings on 26 October, through its YouTube channel. In less than 40 hours, the stream recording the proceedings before Division Bench no 1 (comprising of Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice JB Pardiwala) was viewed 106,342 times and was ‘liked’ 3,900 times.

In the press release issued, the court said that the livestream was on a trial basis, with the modalities being considered. Subsequently, the proceedings of 27 October were also live-streamed.

Following the Gujarat High Court’s initiative, Attorney General for India, KK Venugopal also urged the Supreme Court of India to consider livestream its proceedings, in light of the judgment in Swapnil Tripathi v. Secretary-General, Supreme Court of India (Swapnil Tripathi). In response, the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde noted that he is in favor of livestreaming on a principle basis but adding that it is sensitive to the practicalities that surround it.

While the initiative to livestream court proceedings has been welcomed, as is visible through the commendations it has received, and statistically from the initial response on YouTube, certain questions on technological feasibility and potential misuse remain. Is the Indian ‘audience’ ready to adopt livestreaming of judicial proceedings on a larger scale?

Pandemic forced to Adapt Technology

The Covid-19 pandemic has proven to be a litmus test for Indian courts in terms of adopting and adapting with technology, while making courts more accessible to everyone. It was proven to be a blessing in disguise, as courts have been forced to undertake video conferencing as an alternative to regular open-court hearing, thereby reducing the latent inertia and reservations that judges and lawyers had towards virtual proceedings.

E-filings have been permitted in several courts across the country, which have eased the administrative process for litigants and lawyers. Earlier, while the affidavits and documents would need to be couriered by a litigant from his/her remote location to the lawyer’s office, now the litigant only needs to scan the documents and send them online. This has eased the burden and helped streamline e-filing procedures.

Virtual hearings have been adopted across a large number of courts, with several High Courts and District Courts issuing standard operating procedures (SOPs) to regulate the manner in which these proceedings should be conducted.

With these SOPs and through trial-and-error, over time, the manner of the proceedings also becomes more efficient. The only question that remains is to determine whether this technological advancement can also be utilized to make court proceedings accessible to all through live streams or recordings.

Overview of decision in Swapnil Tripathi Case

While the issue of videoconferencing as an effective tool for dispute resolution was mired in controversy, the Supreme Court had the occasion to consider the question of livestreaming of regular open court proceedings in Swapnil Tripathi. The question that arose before the SC was whether the case proceedings, which were of “constitutional importance having an impact on the public at large or a large number of people”, could be livestreamed in a manner which would be easily accessible for public viewing. The Court considered the position on livestreaming in several other jurisdictions, and observed that the requirements of an open court and public access to justice could be traced to Articles 19(1)(a) and 21 of the Constitution.

Notably, while the majority judgment held that the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 would have to be suitably amended in order to provide for a regulatory framework; the concurring judgment of Justice Chandrachud went a step further to provide the requirements of such livestreaming procedures.

The concurring judgment provided a list of matters that would be excluded from livestreaming, such as matrimonial disputes, cases involving sensitive issues as in the nature of sexual assault, cases concerning juveniles, etc. Furthermore, it also provided the manner of conducting livestreaming, including the requirement that livestreaming should be done with a delay of two minutes, in order to stop any broadcast that is embarrassing or prevents administration of justice. It also laid down the technical specifications for livestreaming, including the fact that discussions among judges on the Bench, or instructions given to an administrative staff, or notes taken down by the judge, should not be filmed.

Story continues