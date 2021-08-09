Gujarat Forest dept recovers 14 star tortoises from house in Vadodara

Visual of tortoises recovered in Gujarat (Photo/ANI)

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], August 9 (ANI): Fourteen star-tortoises were recovered from a house in Vadodara on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, the Vadodara range forest officer Nidhi Dave said, "Gujarat Forest Department recovered 14 star tortoises from a house in Vadodara. The baby tortoises were kept in cages, which is against Wildlife Protection Act."

"They will be released to natural habitat in 2-3 days. We will decide onto what further action needs to be taken," Dave said.

Earlier, on June 14, Railway Protection Force (RPF) recovered 140 tortoises from the Saket Express at Uttar Pradesh's Manikpur Junction. (ANI)