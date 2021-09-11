Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns in surprise move; Oppn calls him 'scapegoat'

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani resigned on Saturday - a surprise move that came a year before the politically crucial state votes in Assembly polls.

Rupani became the fourth chief minister to step down from the top post in BJP-ruled states in six months. He quit a year ahead of Assembly polls in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

It is still unclear what prompted the decision however, political observers noted that his "soft-spoken" image may have contributed to his undoing of being a "weak" CM, who allowed bureaucrats to overrule the political leadership in taking key decisions

He met Governor Acharya Devvrat at his residence on Saturday and tendered his resignation.

After tendering his resignation, Rupani thanked the BJP central leadership and the prime minister. "I want to thank BJP for giving me this opportunity to serve as Gujarat's CM. During my tenure, I got the opportunity to add to the development of the state under PM Modi's leadership."

"It has been a five-year journey for development of Gujarat under guidance of PM Modi. Now, to further develop the state, with new energy and power, I have decided to resign as Chief Minister," Rupani was quoted by news agency ANI.

Change of guard is a natural phenomenon in the BJP, he added. He further stated that he would continue to work as a BJP worker.

The Gujarat BJP legislature party is likely to meet on Sunday to choose the new chief minister following Rupani's resignation, state BJP spokesperson Yamal Vyas was quoted as saying by PTI. Union Minister Amit Shah may join the legislature party meeting along with central observers, he added.

How did the Oppostion react?

Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that Rupani paid the price for the BJP's failures.

The saffron party can not cover up the failure of its "remote-controlled" government by simply changing the chief minister, the Congress said.

"The party has made Vijay Rupani resign to hide the misrule and criminal negligence of the state government which caused three lakh deaths during the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic," state Congress chief Amit Chavda said.

Farmers are committing suicide in the state and the youth are unable to find jobs despite expensive education, he alleged.

Senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia said the BJP had no option other than changing the leadership in view of the deteriorating law and order situation.

The "remote control" of the goverment remains in Delhi and in the hands of state BJP chief CR Paatil, he said, adding that both the "remote control operators" have been a failure.

Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani said the Rupani government was being run through remote control, but for inflation, unemployment, corruption and COVID-19 pandemic, "only (Prime Minister) Narendra bhai (Modi) and (Union home minister) Amit Shah are directly responsible.

"The resignation of CM Rupani has made it clear that the BJP has been unsuccessful in running the government," said another Congress leader Hardik Patel.

"The real change will come after the state Assembly elections next year when the public will throw the BJP out of power," he said.

Gujarat AAP leader Gopal Italia said Rupani's exit will not help the BJP.

"Is BJP trying to convey that people will forget the pain they have been suffering due to the failure of the government after the chief minister is changed? The resignation is the reflection of the failure of the BJP's misrule of the last 27 years....Vijay bhai has been made a scapegoat," he said.

