Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani resigns in surprise move ahead of 2022 Assembly polls

Vijay Rupani has resigned as chief minister of Gujarat on Saturday in an unexpected move ahead of an assembly election in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state next year.

It is unclear what precipitated Rupani's resignation.

He met the Governor a few minutes ago and handed his resignation as the chief minister of Gujarat.

Speaking to the reporters outside Raj Bhavan, he said he was thankful to the BJP leadership for giving him an opportunity to serve as the chief minister.

Rupani added that he will continue to work under the leadership of BJP national president.

This is a developing story, more details awaited

