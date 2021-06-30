Gujarat Board declares Class 10 results on gseb.org; all students clear exam

On 29 June, the Class 10 results were declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) at gseb.org

This year, the Class 10 of the Gujarat board has a pass percentage of 100. As many as 8.57 lakh students had registered for the Gujarat board class 10 exam, out of which there were 3,66,722 girls and 4,90,482 boys.

The GSHSEB class 10 exams were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The results have been prepared using an alternative evaluation scheme. As the results have now been declared, students can now take admission in Class 11 on the basis of Class 10 results.

Marksheets are also available with the schools and students can collect them starting 30 June. All the students have been promoted to Class 11, however, the marks awarded to them are different. With the 'all pass' policy, the board has promoted all the students. In Class 10, students are granted grade marks, wherein E means the student has to take a compartment exam and F means repeating the year.

The board has also decided to conduct a bridge course in order to overcome academic gaps. During the bridge course, students will be taught the course of their previous class for a month before the new session starts.

As the Class 10 results have been declared, it is expected that the board is now going to declare Class 12 results in July.

Along with the Gujarat board, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also declared Class 10 results on 29 June.

