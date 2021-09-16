Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi Quits Ahead of New Cabinet Swearing-in

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Rajendra Trivedi on Thursday, 15 September, submitted his resignation, effective the same day, hours ahead of the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat Cabinet under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

Trivedi is the MLA from Raopura in Vadodara.

A notification issued on Thursday by the Gujarat Legislature Secretariat stated that Trivedi would no longer be the Speaker from “16th September 2021, forenoon”, reported The Indian Express.

Trivedi, who is a two-time MLA, had taken over from Ramanlal Vora as the Speaker on 19 February, 2018.

Oath-Taking Ceremony to be Held on Thursday

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Cabinet will take place on Thursday, at 1:30 pm at Raj Bhawan in Gandhinagar. The oath ceremony was earlier scheduled for Wednesday but was later postponed due to reports of infighting amidst the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Over 20 ministers are to be sworn in as ministers, with the majority of the ministers in the previous CM Vijay Rupani's Cabinet most likely to be dropped, reported ANI quoting sources.

However, according to The Hindu, no minister of the previous administration is likely to be a part of the new Cabinet as part of BJP's 'no repeat' formula, keeping in mind the 2022 Assembly polls in the state. In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won 99 of the 182 seats.

(With inputs from ANI, The Indian Express and The Hindu)

