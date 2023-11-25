Guinness World Record: Woman collects Doctor Who memorabilia

Lily Connors has been collecting memorabilia for more than 10 years with no plan to stop

From America to the Philippines, some would travel through space and time to be crowned a Doctor Who super fan.

But you don't need a Tardis to go far to find Guinness World Record holder Lily Connors, 19, who has the largest collection of memorabilia.

Lily, from Swansea, was just 12 when she was awarded the record in 2016 - and had held it ever since.

"I just love everything about it," said Lily, who has the ultimate goal of being an extra on the show.

For items to qualify they must be official BBC merchandise with no duplicates.

The super fan from Swansea has a total of 6,641 individual items that qualify but her full collection exceeds more than 10,000 pieces.

"It wasn't until I was eight that I really start to collect," she said.

"I'd spend all my pocket money on it. I used to make charm bracelets, costume jewellery, wind chimes, and then sell all of them on boot sales. All the money I could save I'd spend on Doctor Who.

"I pick the memorabilia up from anywhere; shops, car boot sales, on-line. You can pick Doctor who up anywhere. And if I see it, I pick it up."

Lily says she has been a Doctor Who fan since the 2005 reboot and inherited her dad's old toys too

Doctor Who returns to screens on Saturday, with David Tennant back for three episodes, after which Ncuti Gatwa will take over the iconic role.

Doctor Who was off the screens from 1989 until 2005, when Christopher Eccleston revived the role.

It was then that Lily became a fan and got given her dad's old figures - including a Tom Baker doll, a Dalek and a Cyberman.

They were all she needed to rocket her into the world of collecting, with no signs of stopping.

Lily keeps an eye out everywhere she goes to hunt down missing items from her collection

At this point, Lily's shelves are jam packed and she has "run out of space", with about 400 Daleks, every Tardis that has been produced, and an extensive collection of Doctors through the eras.

Her collection includes, full size Daleks, a full-size Cyberman, a full size k9 - a robotic canine companion throughout the years, and a life-size female clockwork droid.

These figurines make up some of Lily's collection of 10,000

"I've got a few items that I really love. My favourite item though, is my wardrobe made to look like a Tardis," she said.

It was custom built by her dad when she was seven that she has taken with her around the UK.

"We put it on the roof of our car and drove all the way down to Newport, where Peter Capaldi and Pearl Mackie signed it," she said.

Lily Connors has met stars of the show over the years and hopes one day to be an extra on the show

As well as collecting, Lily enjoys watching Doctor Who being filmed.

"I missed school, and Peter Capaldi rung up my headmaster to thank him for letting me have the day off," she said.

Lily Connors with former Doctor Sylvester McCoy

She has recently been behind the scenes of the upcoming series.

"I just love Doctor Who. I love collecting. I love watching it. I love watching them film and generally love everything about it. And I also love to look at what I've collected - actually to have these figures and collectables. I just love it all," she said.

To celebrate the 60th anniversary, Lily said: "I'll have to invade my Nan's," where they will all watch the new episode together.